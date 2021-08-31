A three-car crash at the intersection of Route 6 and Whitneyville Road, Charleston Township, injured at least one person and slowed traffic.
Early scanner reports reported one injury in the multi-car crash just after 2:30 p.m. today, Aug 31. Route 6 in both directions was closed for a short time before eastbound traffic opened to a crawl. Westbound traffic was being directed onto Whitneyville Road while crews cleared the scene.
Responding to the scene was Wellsboro Fire & Ambulance, state police and Cooper's Towing. No other details were available; this story will be updated as more information is received.