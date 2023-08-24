Linda Berkowitz, Gail Bollinger and Luanne Goodwin will each speak about one of the three themes of Relay for Life — celebrate, remember and fight back — at this year’s event this Saturday.
Berkowitz will speak in place of her daughter Katie on the subject of celebration. Katie is unable to make it for the event.
“We’ve spent 20 years celebrating our daughter’s cure,” said Berkowitz, who has been participating in the Relay for Life for two decades as a member of the Katiebugs team.
“I plan on talking about how Katie handled it,” said Berkowitz. “When the doctor told her, she was like ‘alright doctor, tell me what to do’ and started learning everything that she could. She was positive that she would get through it. She’s the most positive person in the world.”
Katie was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia at 23 and went through two and a half years of chemotherapy before beating the disease.
“That’s 7,300 days extra that I’ve been able to live since I heard the words ‘you have leukemia,’” she wrote in a Facebook post celebrating the anniversary of her cure.
According to her mother, Katie has been making the best of that time.
“She has traveled somewhere every year since being cured,” said Berkowitz.
Berkowitz explained that Katie recently took a new position as a diabetics counselor where, by coincidence, she learned that she is likely pre-diabetic.
“She treated it just like when she was younger,” said Berkowitz. “She will do whatever she has to do.”
The Katiebugs will hold a yard sale on Oct. 14-15 to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Their team booth, the Katiebugs Arcade, will be on Main St. across from the courthouse.
Gail Bollinger will speak on remembering.
“I’ll be talking about my first husband, who died at a fairly young age of multiple myeloma,” said Bollinger. “We went to college, got married and had kids. We did everything that we thought you were supposed to do.”
According to Bollinger, they had been together for ten years and married for six when her husband died 56 years ago. She was a teacher and he was an engineer.
“They didn’t have the treatments back then that they have today,” said Bollinger. “My grandson also died of cancer at the age of 17. I think that we need to remember them so we can keep pushing forward to find a cure.”
Finally, Luanne Goodwin will talk about fighting back.
“If someone close to you finds out that they have cancer, it’s important to think about what you can do for that person who needs help, how to help them fight back in ways that they can’t,” said Goodwin. “Be mindful. Don’t just listen, you have to really hear what they’re saying and have the bravery to ask what you can do for them. If you know the person and hear them, you’ll know if they need help getting their laundry or dishes done.”
Goodwin lost both her father and a best friend to cancer.
“My advice to anyone is to always say yes when someone needs help, especially when they’re brave enough to ask,” said Goodwin.
She said that one of the ways that she helped people fight back was by volunteering for the Look Good Feel Good program that used to be run by the American Cancer Society.
“I haven’t been able to volunteer for a while now because they decided to cut the program,” said Goodwin. “They know that the number one hardest thing for many cancer patients is losing their hair. So many people have stopped me on the street to tell me that they remember when I taught them how to put their eyebrows on or how to do their lipstick. I think it was a really important program.”
The Relay for Life will be held on the Green on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 3-9 p.m.