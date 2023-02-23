Three Springs Ministries will soon embark on a $2.3 million expansion that will see a state-of-the-art gymnasium join the other historic buildings on the 30-acre Nauvoo property.
“This is the largest project we’ve ever done,” said Jeff Rush, director.
Rush and his wife Deanne have run Three Springs for the past 39 years, growing it from a couple of neglected and burned-out buildings to a Christian conference center that provides lodging and hospitality to dozens or church and and community groups each year.
The new 13,000 square foot building, which will sit on the site of the current parking lot, will house a full-size gym, new offices and new classrooms for the OneLife Institute.
OneLife is a nine-month gap year program for college-aged students. Three Springs is one of only four sites in the U.S. that partners with Cairn University to offer a 30-credit, nine-month program focusing on Christian growth and academics.
Students live on the grounds, take daily classes and participate in the daily life and mission of Three Springs. OneLife currently has 30 students residing at Three Springs.
“We’re going to break ground this spring,” said Rush. “The whole thing will be done by the summer of 2024.”
The project is called the 2440 Project: “24” for the 2024 completion of the project and “40” for Three Spring’s 40-year anniversary.
Three Springs is an outlier among Christian conferences in not having a gym. With the addition of the new building, Rush hopes to be able to offer more outreach to both guests and community groups.
“This is so needed,” said Rush. “The new building will help support our summer camps, our retreats — it’s tough in the winter not having a gym, especially a winter like this with not much snow.”
Three Springs recently started a capital campaign and will continue fundraising until completion. Black Creek Enterprises of Morris will serve as the general contractor for the 2440 Project.
“We’ve raised about half of the $900,000 needed for phase one,” Rush said.
Rush is confident that the expansion will help Three Springs serve the wider community more effectively.
“We love bringing the community in,” he said. “With this gym, we’re hoping the Liberty schools can use the facilities for games, people are always stepping on each other to get gym space at the school.
“We bring in youth groups, and we have an after school riding program and lots of horse activities in our barn. We’re well-used in the community.”
Rush is planning to retire in three years. He has already named his successor, TJ Arendt, a OneLife alumni who, along with his wife, is currently working at Three Springs. Rush will work closely with Arendt to ensure operations continue smoothly.
“I’ll be working side by side with him for the next three years. I’m not worried,” he said.
Rush reflected on the growth and expansion of Three Springs over almost 40 years.
“Even before we were married, Deanne and I wanted exactly this,” he said. “Now, it’s quite a story of four decades of serving kids and the community.”
For information about Three Springs ministries or to donate the capital campaign visit www.threespringsministries.org.