Three Springs expands

Three Springs Ministries director Jeff Rush with the architectural plans and project outline of the 2440 Project.

 photo by Donna LeSchander

Three Springs Ministries will soon embark on a $2.3 million expansion that will see a state-of-the-art gymnasium join the other historic buildings on the 30-acre Nauvoo property.

“This is the largest project we’ve ever done,” said Jeff Rush, director.

