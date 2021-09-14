The Tiadaghton Audubon Society is hosting a free program open to the public titled “Encouraging Birds to Your Backyard.” It will be held rain or shine.
Ann Vayansky is presenting the program at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 outdoors at the Nature Center at Hills Creek State Park at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro.
If it rains, the program will be in the Nature Center pavilion.
Most people develop an interest in birds from seeing them up close. They often ask birders how they can attract birds to their yards. The first answers they are usually given is feeders and bird houses, and water and trees.
But it makes a big difference to birds and other wildlife just exactly which trees, shrubs and other plants people have in their backyards. Recently, when a mysterious virus infected large numbers of songbirds and people were advised not to feed them, natural food became even more important.
Hills Creek has a garden of native plants at its Nature Center. Vayansky will talk about the merits of some of the plants in this garden and the importance of people incorporating them and others into their landscaping to encourage birds and other wildlife to visit.