WHITNEYVILLE — Dozens of kids had decisions to make as they created tie-dye T-shirts on Family Day at the 2023 Tioga County Fair.
The activity, which gave the children the opportunity to learn how to create a tie-dye design, was presented by Tioga County 4-H, according to Taylor Leach, Tioga County 4-H educator. Tioga County Fair Queen Jessica Slocum assisted at the colorful event held outside the 4-H Building. She is the president of the This-n-That 4-H Club and secretary of the Tioga County Council.
The youngsters were shown how to wrap rubber bands around the shirts to help create the patterns and then chose their colors from a box full of squirt-bottles of the dye.
The shirts, still wet with the dye, were put in plastic bags for the kids to take home where the creations could dry and soon be ready to wear.