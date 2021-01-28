October 2014 — Raquel Rogers and Anna Wales purchase property at 30 Bodine Street.
April 2015 — Wales and Rogers purchase the first flock of chickens, which they kept until a predator killed all the birds in spring 2018. The couple did not replace the chickens.
June 4, 2018 — Wellsboro borough adopts a new zoning ordinance, changing Bodine Street from Rural Residential to Residential.
December 2019 — Council amends Animal Ordinance to allow keeping of cattle, horses and sheep on properties of five acres or more.
April 2020 — Wales and Rogers purchase a second flock, and build predator-proof coop and cage.
May 2020 — Borough Manager Scot Boyce Jr. receives complaint about the birds and sends a letter asking them to remove the birds.
July 12, 2020 — Wales and Rogers ask the council to amend the ordinance to allow poultry. A committee visits the property to make a recommendation.
Aug. 10, 2020 — The committee recommends that the borough not amend the ordinance.
October 2020 — Wales and Rogers apply for a variance from the Zoning Hearing Board.
Oct. 12, 2020 — Council votes to rezone Bodine Street to Rural Residential, then votes to not amend animal ordinance and proceed with complaint against Wales and Rogers.
Nov. 9, 2020 — Wales and Rogers again ask council to amend ordinance. No action is taken.
Dec. 14, 2020 — Council votes to proceed with criminal complaint as birds are still on the property.
Jan. 4 — Council files criminal complaint in the District Court, seeking fines of totaling $7,000.
Jan. 26 — Zoning Hearing Board meets to hear application. No decision is made.
Jan. 27 — Criminal case scheduled in District Court is continued for 60 days until after Zoning Hearing Board decision.