Tioga Borough Council approved the hiring of a police officer at their June 6 meeting.
Timothy Lochman has been hired as a full-time officer at the rate of $18/hour. Lochman will have a probationary period of 90 days.
In other hiring news, the borough is once again without a code enforcement officer. Clifford Madison was hired for this position in late April and resigned the position without notice within weeks.
Council member Bob Wertz noted that two possible candidates would be discussed in the council’s closed executive session, which was held in the middle of the borough meeting and lasted for an hour. There was no further action on this hiring.
Borough manager DJ Warriner reported that the town pool has been re-caulked and filled and that the pumps were up and running. Due to delivery and supply chain issues, the chlorine has been delayed. There is a possibility that a lack of chlorine could delay the pool opening but Warriner was hopeful it will arrive on time.
The pool is scheduled to open on June 13. Pool rates will not be raised.
In other pool news, Dee Hackett was recommended for the job of pool manager and Theresia Fisher for assistant manager. Fisher was approved by council for hire. Hackett’s nomination was not approved with a vote of three no votes, two yes votes and one abstention.
Vicki Hyde and Deb Relaford had previously served as pool manager and assistant manager, respectively. They were told in early spring that new borough hiring rules made it necessary to re-apply for their positions each year. Hyde and Relaford had declined to do so, but at Monday’s meeting both women, who were present, were strongly encouraged by council to submit applications.
During public comment, a resident asked why the borough water was “soapy.”
“A few years ago we changed from lime to soda ash to treat the water,” Warriner said. “Filling the pool has probably temporarily made it more noticeable.”
Resident Valerie Stickler reported that there is a rodent issue in the shed near the pool.
“It’s always been bad but it’s gotten worse,” she said.
Warriner noted that he will use smoke bombs and live traps to try to alleviate the problem.
There was ongoing public concern about all borough meetings being posted on social media and elsewhere, as was agreed by council at the May meeting.
Hazlett said there haven’t been any meetings except executive session meetings all month. Executive sessions are closed to the public.
Hazlett said that if there are meetings that are open to public in the future they will be posted publicly.
Also under public discussion were community volunteers. Currently there is no list kept of residents who volunteer for community events, clean up projects and small township duties. Going forward, a list, however simple, will be kept for insurance, liability and record keeping purposes.