Tioga borough council was again unable to pass its proposed 2022 budget after a fourth meeting in a row lacked a quorum on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Since a final proposed budget would have had to be advertised to the public for 10 days before being officially adopted, the borough will miss the state’s Dec. 31 adoption deadline.
Not adopting a budget means the borough is unable to make new purchases and will “miss out on a lot,” said Mayor David Wilcox.
Council President Bill Preston added, “All we can do is keep the lights on and pay our normal bills … Because certain elected officials chose to boycott these meetings for whatever reason. They’re failing to fulfill their obligations.”
Preston and Brennan Wood were the only council members to attend the latest meeting last Wednesday.
Wood said fellow council member Alan Brooks had a work-related emergency but otherwise would have attended. It’s still not clear why four other council members (two reportedly rescinded resignations they submitted in November) have not attended a meeting since Nov. 1.
Last Wednesday was the fifth time the borough has attempted to pass a proposed budget, which had mathematical errors when presented at the Nov. 1 meeting. That meeting was continued so the errors could be corrected and still technically hasn’t been adjourned after four attempts to reconvene failed due to a lack of a quorum.
The first meeting in January is supposed to be the borough’s reorganizational meeting, said Preston, but it’s not clear if missing council members will show up. The November meeting would first be reconvened, presumably including approval of the proposed budget for advertisement, followed by any December business and finally the regularly scheduled meeting.
The meeting of the Tioga borough council is 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3 at the borough office, 18 N. Main St.