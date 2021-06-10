TIOGA — Previously reported issues with the Tioga Borough Police have been resolved, said Mayor David Wilcox at the borough council’s meeting Monday, June 7.
At council’s meeting in May, Wilcox reported issues around officer scheduling, critical times not covered and time split with Tioga Township, which contracts with the borough for police coverage.
“Everything mentioned at the last meeting has been taken care of,” he said. “The officers signed a day-to-day scheduling policy and Zach (Police Chief Mosso) is texting me daily.”
The borough is also searching for a new full-time police officer. The position was approved at last month’s meeting, but had not yet been advertised.
Related to police matters, council approved the purchase of a road spike strip for $339.15. Officer Michael Bostwick reported the request came after a high-speed chase traveled through the borough last month. He said he’s looking into developing a policy and training on how to use the spike strip.
Personnel
Council reviewed resumes for a new borough secretary during an executive session. Council President Doreen Burnside said the personnel committee hopes to schedule interviews this week after former Secretary Dee Hacket recently resigned.
Hacket’s resignation left new part-time secretary Elaine Sweet to fill in full-time. At the meeting, council approved increasing Sweet’s pay from $11 to $13 an hour, retroactive to June 2. Council also approved hiring Amy Southard, Tioga Township secretary who has been helping Sweet, at $13 an hour, also retroactive to June 2.
Council accepted the resignation of Councilmember Sharon GrosJean, who rescinded her nomination in the primary election. Council has 30 days to fill the vacancy, and that person could run as a write-in candidate in the November election.
Pool updates
Wilcox reminded council that the community pool’s kickoff fundraiser is Saturday, June 12, starting at 11 a.m. There will be free swimming, kickball, 4-square, basketball, bounce houses, free snow cones, a chicken barbecue and a smokehouse. Fire trucks and bike safety presentations are 1-3 p.m. and kids’ games are 1-4 p.m.
The pool will open June 12 and hours are noon-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. At the meeting, council approved hiring seven lifeguards at $7.50/hour. The pool manager will receive $10/hour while working as manager and $7.50/hour while lifeguarding.
Council also approved pool rates as follows: 18 and under daily — $3, adults daily — $4, senior citizens daily – free, individual season pass — $70, family season pass — $125 for four people plus $25 for each additional and punch card good for seven swims — $20. Pool party rentals for two hours at $75 during open pool hours or $115 private pool Fridays-Sundays 10 a.m.-noon or 6:30-8:30 p.m. Meals can also be provided for $5 per person during private pool parties. Contact for the borough office at 570-835-5226 or visit the pool during open hours for details.
Council received a $500 donation to be used for pool passes for children in need from R.B. Walter Elementary School. It was made in memory of former Mayor and Northern Tioga School District employee Mark Rice, who died earlier this year.
Other business
Council rejected a bid received for $425 for its police car and will re-advertise it.
Wilcox reported that recyclables were dumped at the site between 9:30 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday. Friday evening was added to accommodate residents and to deter people from dumping recyclables and trash at the park. Recycling drop-off is the first Saturday 8 a.m. to noon at the park. Nothing should be dumped on the grounds outside this time frame.
Tioga Borough Council meets at 6 p.m. every first Monday of the month.