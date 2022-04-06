Among the items discussed at the April 4 Tioga Borough meeting was the legality of Mayor David Wilcox ability to serve, the process for advertising a vacant police officer position and a new requirement that seasonal pool employees reapply for their jobs each year.
“Appoint Mayor” appeared on the official meeting agenda.
“Why is this here? We have a perfectly good one in place,” said a resident, one of dozens who attended the meeting.
“I think it is absolutely ridiculous that you think you can remove a mayor that everybody voted for,” said another visitor.
Currently at issue is that Wilcox failed to submit an affidavit of residency, which council members have recently stated is necessary for a mayor to remain in office.
It is not on record that previous mayors have been asked to complete this form.
Wilcox read aloud a statement from McCormick Law Firm in Williamsport, with whom he had consulted. Wilcox’s status as mayor is being questioned.
“(Wilcox) was unceremoniously and illegally told he was no longer mayor and that the borough council was looking to appoint someone in his place,” Wilcox’s counsel wrote.
“Regarding the unilateral removal of Wilcox as Mayor, council has no right to remove Wilcox through its own pronouncement,” read the lawyer’s statement.
Wilcox was sworn in before he was presented with the affidavit of residency. McCormick’s letter stated that swearing in is the essential element of becoming a duly elected mayor.
Legally, the removal of a mayor is only warranted by impeachment by the governor or by a conviction of misbehavior. This would need to be initiated in Tioga County’s Court of Common Pleas.
Wilcox submitted a notarized affidavit of residency to council, while noting that the fine print on the bottom of the form clearly indicated that the PA State Association of Boroughs, who provided the form for the use of PA boroughs, was clear that this was a sample document and was not a requirement of office.
“I think this should have been erased off the bottom of this before they gave it to me,” Wilcox said.
McCormick’s letter ended with the words “Challenge to eligibility on the slightest technicality (means) legal action will follow.”
Borough council made the unusual yet permissible decision to schedule a closed executive session in the middle of the meeting. Visitors waited on the porch of the borough building for 20 minutes. Many attendees were of the opinion that this was intended to encourage residents to leave the meeting.
“We’re not going anywhere,” said one attendee. No one left during the executive session break.
Council had stated that they would take the aforementioned letter from Wilcox’s legal counsel into consideration during executive session. After the public meeting resumed, the issue was not revisited.
Town pool employment issues were also addressed. Tioga borough has not in the past required seasonal pool employees to reapply for their jobs each year. Job notices for pool jobs have been publicly posted this year.
Vicki Hyde has worked at the pool for three years and served as pool manager last year. She received an email on Jan. 4 stating that she had been removed from her position. Assistant pool manager Deb Relaford received similar notification. Council denied any such emails until presented with physical proof.
Hyde is married to Wilcox.
“We need an application filled out so we get information and all that,” said council member Alan Brooks.
There was no further action on pool employment.
A visiting member of the public questioned action to aid in the opioid epidemic.
“There were four overdoses in two weeks,” he said.
Tioga does not have a dedicated police officer. Many attendees, including borough council members, agreed on the need for an officer.
Council member Robert Wheeler is on the Police Safety Committee and reported that although there are two ads posted publicly, there have been few applications.
Council then noted that both the borough and the township had requested additional state police help and that none has been forthcoming.
Wilcox criticized the flaws in the job applications, saying he showed them to an (unnamed) police officer who said they weren’t standard. Wilcox called the applications “ridiculous” and stated that $16 per hour is a large part of what’s keeping officers from applying.
Wilcox was advised that Police Chief Jim Bodine of Wellsboro and Scott Henry, head of Police Services at Mansfield University’s Public Safety Training Institute, had met with council and confirmed that the application was standard and acceptable.
Also on the agenda was the nomination of a council member to replace a vacated seat.
Wilcox nominated community member Brennan Wood, citing his community service and commitment.
Mayors are not sitting members of council and are not allowed to nominate candidates. They can cast votes only to break a tie.
In spite of this, voting began with several non-binding “no” votes until business owner and lifelong Tioga resident Holly Cuneo was nominated and elected to the borough council.
In other business, Kevin Knapp was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Water Authority.
The Tioga Farmers Market will resume this spring and may expand or relocate to accommodate crowds and parking.
Mike Gee of Tioga Township asked council to send a letter to the township supporting the Lake Street bridge project. Gee stated that this letter and any additional written support from individual residents will increase the likelihood of state and federal funding. The council approved sending a letter of support.