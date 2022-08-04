TIOGA — Borough council here was scheduled to hold a meeting on Aug. 1, but it ended up being an informational meeting.
Because of a lack of quorum, no official meeting could be called and no actions could be voted upon.
Due to the spate of recent resignations on borough council, only three council members remain: Bill Preston, Alan Woods and Holly Cuneo, who is the newest member of council and who is serving as president pro tempore.
“I never thought it would come to this,” said Cuneo.
The remaining council members chose to tell the 20 residents attending the next steps involved in reestablishing and restructuring the council.
Steve and Marybess Hazlett, Robert Wheeler III and Doreen Burnside recently resigned as council members. Code enforcement officer Andre Reed, solicitor Jeff Loomis and borough secretary Joan Stone have also resigned.
It was noted that Stone had transferred money for payroll and other routine expenses to the appropriate borough accounts prior to her departure and had also set up automatic payments for utility payments.
The council stressed the immediate need to hire a part-time secretary to replace Stone. It was agreed that advertisements would be posted immediately on various forums.
“If anyone knows anyone, spread the word,” said Brooks.
“There’s lots of pool stuff to keep going,” said Tioga Pool assistant manager Deb Relaford.
Cuneo and Preston outlined a plan to contact Citizens & Northern Bank to adjust any accounts or signature issues that have resulted from the resignations.
Council also will contact Judge George Wheeler of the Court of Common Pleas to seek an exemption to the rule that council must wait 45 days from a council member’s resignation to solicit new council members.
According to the 2014 Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes Title 8 (08c901v), which addresses filling vacancies in elective borough offices: “If vacancies exist in more than a majority of the offices of council, the court of common pleas shall fill the vacancies upon presentation of petition signed by not less than 15 registered electors of the borough.”
Mayor David Wilcox held a manila folder in the air at the end of the informal meeting. The folder contained all the resignation letters including the most recent, a handwritten, penciled paragraph from Robert Wheeler.
“This is great news,” Wilcox said. “This is what everybody was wanting.”
The residents who gathered for the meeting appeared to agree.
“This is a step in the right direction,” said a community member.