A special meeting of the Tioga Borough council last Friday is “null and void” since the meeting was not advertised in a newspaper of record at least 24 hours beforehand.
“We did not realize this condition,” read a post on the Tioga Borough’s Facebook page, which said the borough’s solicitor, Jeff Loomis, informed council of the issue.
Also in the post, the borough announced another special meeting 6 p.m. this Friday, July 16, at the borough office to discuss a “proposed audit and review of employee-related matters.” This meeting was scheduled to be advertised in the Corning Leader on Wednesday, July 14.
The meeting on July 9 was called after Mayor David Wilcox made an announcement at council’s regular meeting last Monday, July 5. He said after reviewing the borough’s financial statements from the past six years, he suspects a large amount of money has “disappeared.”
He explained more at the special meeting last Friday, attended by council members and nine members of the public.
“I’m the one who found the miscalculations. How do you explain someone working 81 hours a week and getting paid for 87 or refilling their sick days or vacation before the end of the year?” said Wilcox. “There were 26 times over 31 pay periods that had miscalculations.”
Ron Johnson, a former longtime council member who attended the meeting, vouched for the integrity of Borough Manager DJ Warriner and other borough employees. Code Enforcement Officer Bob Wheeler then confirmed Wilcox was talking about a former employee.
Council voted to order a forensic audit of borough finances due to the alleged miscalculations, going back at least one year or further if issues are found.
According to the Sunshine Act, however, no official action can be taken at an unadvertised meeting except in the case of emergencies. This means any votes taken at last Friday’s meeting are invalid, and it’s expected council will revote at this Friday’s meeting.
“We’re liable here,” said Councilman Bill Wertz while discussing if the audit is necessary. “If we don’t act now, and something happens down the line, we could be found guilty of fraud.”