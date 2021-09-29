Tioga Street Car Wash hosted a car show on Sept. 25 to benefit flood victims in the Knoxville area.
“All of the proceeds will go to the people who were flooded out,” said Christina Vandergrift of Tioga Street Car Wash.
“That includes fees for entering the car show, vendor fees and all proceeds from the chicken barbecue,” she said.
“We did all the chickens ourselves, 300 of them,” Vandergrift added.
The event was co-sponsored by Mountain Valley Real Estate and Six West Settlements.
Vandergridt is a Cowanesque High School graduate.
“I still have lots of friends there,” she said. “It’s a shame. They’re not in a flood plain, so no one has flood insurance.”
Vendors included theChatham Township Volunteer Fire Company with a baked potato booth, Oregon Hill winery, Hillstone Farms with baked goods, the Yellow Basket Ice Cream Shop, Shutter Homestead winery and A Mama & Her Apron with baked goods.
Music was provided by Cool 96 (96.1FM).
Vandergrift reports that approximately $5,000 was raised to aid flood victims. She notes that Tioga Street Car Wash may make this an annual charitable event.