TIOGA — A special committee has found discrepancies in some of the borough’s financial records.
“The committee determined that taxpayer funds were misappropriated,” said Mayor David Wilcox at borough council’s meeting Monday, Aug. 2. “My due diligence is done and now it’s up to council to take the next steps.”
Wilcox pointed out suspected miscalculations at council’s July 6 meeting, saying that money seemingly “disappeared” after he reviewed part of six years’ worth of borough financial records.
Following that, council held two special meetings to discuss the allegations; one meeting was found to be invalid after not being advertised in a newspaper beforehand.
At the July 16 special meeting, council formed a committee of council members and public volunteers to review financial records. The committee did so on July 27, taking its findings and recommendations to council at the Aug. 2 meeting.
“Discrepancies were noted that we couldn’t explain,” said Councilmember Steve Hazlett, who sat on the special committee. “Our consensus is to move forward.”
The committee made two recommendations to council: first, to require two signatures on time sheets (only elected officials can sign timesheets) and, second, review employees’ previous time sheets before signing the present time sheet. Council voted unanimously to implement these measures.
A third recommendation of adding a time clock to the borough office was also discussed, but nixed because many employees work in different areas and don’t all start work at the office.
In addition, Hazlett asked if time sheets could be printed clearer, because some the committee reviewed were illegible. New borough secretary Joan Stone will reformat the timesheets on the computer.
Wilcox previously told council the original inconsistencies he found reportedly showed a former employee was paid for more hours than their time sheet indicated they worked “on multiple occasions.” He also said he found instances of two checks seemingly being written for the same payment. Wilcox noted he was not questioning the integrity of any current borough employees.
Hazlett did not detail discrepancies the special committee found or an associated dollar amount.
Wilcox previously said those he found totaled around $1,500 to $3,000, but that only represented records from a couple folders out of several hundred in the borough office.
“We found some things that could be explained and others that couldn’t,” Hazlett told this newspaper. “Maybe some of them could be explained if the people were in the room, but we won’t know that. We just want to move on from this.”