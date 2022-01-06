After failing to have a quorum at the past four meetings, the Tioga Borough council met Monday, Jan. 3, to reorganize.
Members elected in November were seated, including incumbents Bill Preston and Al Brooks. Doreen Burnside, who resigned in October 2021, was re-elected and sworn in for the reorganizational meeting.
Those three, along with Steve Hazlette, Marybess Hazlett, LuAnn Wheeler and Bob Wertz, returned the full council to a meeting for the first time since Nov. 1, 2021.
The council members did approve the tentative 2022 budget and will have it posted and advertised for 10 days, as required by law. The council plans to adopt the final budget when it reconvenes later this month.
In other business, Steve Hazlett was elected president, replacing Preston, and Wheeler replaces Wood as vice president.
Council will reconvene at 6 p.m. Jan. 13.