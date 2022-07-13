A Covington farm brought home a national championship after competing at the National Dairy Goat Show, June 25-30 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.
West Hill Farm exhibited the 2022 Oberhasli National Junior Dairy Goat Champion, Magic Creek Evenin’. The goat, a doe, is owned by Sarah Tinney as part of her Magic Creek herd on the farm owned by her parents, Brian and Dawn Tinney. The family manages and shows the animals together.
Oberhasli is a breed of dairy, or milk-producing, goats that originated in the Swiss mountains. They are typically brown with a black stripe on the back, black legs and black facial markings.
“They are like a goat from Switzerland, a mountainous goat,” said Dawn Tinney. “They have a great personality. This breed is not afraid of water so it is great for hiking, packing. They are multi-purposeful and a very intelligent animal. I can call a goat by name and that animal will come to me. They are also easy to handle for milking.”
The Tinneys mainly show at regional shows on the east coast: Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Because the National competition was held in Pennsylvania, they opted in, taking eight animals: the dry (not in milk) yearling that won the national title and seven older milking does.
In the show ring, the show goats “earn legs,” or champion titles, to become a Permanent Champion. Three legs are required for the Permanent Champion title, only one of which can be earned while dry.
“We don’t typically show juniors, but we really like her,” said Tinney. “We took her to Troy for a sanctioned show there and won her leg. She is doing so well.”
The Tinneys got involved with goats through 4-H. They research genetics to select the bucks to breed with their does. Their herd, which numbers around 60 right now with the kids born this spring, will probably downsize to about 35 goats for winter.
The Tinneys don’t plan to show the national champion again this year, giving other goat breeders the opportunity to earn legs with their animals. They plan to breed her this fall and show her when freshened in milk to earn the other legs for the Permanent Championship.
Overall, several of the Tinney show animals did well at the national competition. All their animals finished in the top 10 and a nine-year-old doe won her age division. In addition, the family was asked to donate a kid from the farm to be raffled as a fundraiser for the national organization. That kid now lives in Texas, Tinney said.
The show was not without its drama. During their second night, a flood swept through the neighborhood and a geyser of water erupted in the Tinney’s pen of goats. Other exhibitors helped move the animals and equipment to drier ground.
For more information about the Tinney’s farm, visit www.westhillfarmandranch.com.