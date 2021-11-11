The Tioga County 4-H program recognized the accomplishments of 4-H members during the Achievement Night, held Nov. 5 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds.
The top awards were handed out at the end of the evening.
As the 4-H pledge references head, heart, hands and health, those namesake awards are considered the top.
Carole Bacon, a leader of the Muddy Buddies club in Little Marsh, received the Head Award.
The Heart Award went to Kendyl Cersoli, who was the first Tioga County 4-H members to receive the Diamond Award, the sixth and highest level. For her project, Kendyl organized the creation and distribution of 400 burp cloths for infants throughout Tioga and Bradford counties.
Volunteer Kelli Lane received the Hands Award for her support of the 4-H program and its activities. Among her volunteer efforts are: Camp Brule volunteer, organizing the Cupcake Wars and the meal at Achievement Night.
Savanna Wilkinson is the recipient of the Health Award. Notably, Savannah is connected not only to her own health, but also that of her project animal.
Jackson Brion received the Blackie Day Memorial Shooting Sports and Conservation Award. Jackson of Liberty represented Pennsylvania at the national 4-H shooting sports competition.
The Tioga County FFA Alumni received the Friend of 4-H Award. The alumni group operated the 4-H shake booth during the livestock exposition held in 2020 after the fair was canceled due to the pandemic.
Other awards presented that night include:
Tioga County 4-H County Council — Members Kendyl Cersoli, Ashley Harding, Parker Lee, Megan Shutes, Calyssa Hurler, Jeremiah Hines, Kindle Catherman; advisors Deb Bigley and Veryl Simmons
Presentation Night Participants — Donald Dean, Drayden Dean, Dylan Mulhern, Charla Zaidi, Averie Cummings, Makalah Graves, Maverick Graves, Skye Lusk, Harley Robbins
Cupcake Wars Participants — Cruz Catherman, Wade Diederich, Savannah Shaw, Keegan Lane, Brooke Lane and Skye Lusk; organizers Kelli Lane and Candy Slingerland
Day Camp Brule — Participants Blake Barley, Karah Blackwell, Jana Butler, Jaylin Butler, Juniper Cowan, Drayden Dean, Brooke Lane, Kagan Lane, Dylan Hulhern; counselor Kendyl Cersoli; adult volunteers Veryl Simmons, Kelli Lane, Earle Robbins, Becky Slonaker
Hoof Hour Award — Cassidy Mitchel — 409 hours in 2020 and 594 hours in 2021.
Bradford/Tioga Horsemanship Skills Clinic — Participants Wade Diederich, Ava Weiskopff, Ella Weiskopff, Alex Shultz, Lhandyn Neuman, Skye Mahonski; organizer Sasha Diederich
Cloverbud Day Camp — Participants Eivan Catherman, Willa Hultz, Emory Hultz, Weston Shantz, Wade Diederich, Dylan Mulhern, Cruz Catherman, Donald Dean, Harley robbins
SPIN Box — Participants Bayleigh Linza, Rebecka Umble, Amiyah Miles, Blake Barley, Kaycie Shenk, Erinn Knapp, Brent Watkins, Dylan Mulhern, Donald Dean, Owen Mean, Alexis Shenk, Nolan Richner, Heidi Butler, Avery Mead, Madison Cruttenden, Kendra Miles, David Graf, Aubrey Knapp, Alexander VanDusen, Ashlynn Watkins, Drayden Dean, Benjamin Clark, Cassidy Mitchell, Caitlyn Knapp, Wyatt Richner
First Year Members — Jacob Ackley, Chase Ackley, Matthew Alexander, Grady Baker, Gabriel Butler, Madelyn Campbell, Hannah Caparulo, Cruz Catherman, Eiven Catherman, Adrien Clark, Brooke Coolidge, Juniper Cowan, Wade Diederich, Jeremiah Doan, Nolan Doan, Colton Doan, Sawyer Hale, Willa Hultz, Emery Hultz, Reagan Kurzejewski, Aliannah L’Amoureaux, Hannah Lee, Bayleigh Linza, Skye Manonski, Devon McIntyre, Makenna McIntyre, Dennis McIntyre, Seth Metzler, Layla Miles, Talhyn Nauman, Lhandyn Nauman, Bentley Nichols, Colton Owlett, Anna Owlett, Calvin Owlett, Gavin Robbins, Harley robbins, Weston Shantz, Savannah Shaw, Devin Shaw, Maddy Youmans
Community Service Club — 50% members complete 35 hours of community service/year — Muddy Buddies, Brookfield Pioneers, Canyon Country, Mountaineers
Cloverbud Club — 50% members exhibit at round-up and do demonstration/presentation — Muddy Buddies, Brookfield Pioneers
Presentation Club — Muddy Buddies, Brookfield Pioneers
4-H Pride Club — hold two marketing events — Brookfield Pioneers
Pride Star Award — Muddy Buddies
Banner Club — Highest activity in all areas — Muddy Buddies, Brookfield Pioneers
Cloverbud Awards — Year 1: Wade Diederich, Nolan Doan, Cruz Catherman, Eiven Catherman, Grady Baker, Colton Doan, Weston Shantz, Adrien Clark, Hannah Caparulo, Chase Ackley, Bayleigh Linza; Year 2: Avery Mead; Year 3: Donald Dean
Officer Awards — President, Calyssa Hurler, Brookfield Pioneers; Secretary, Alexis Shenk, T&E Farm Group; Treasurer, Kaycee Shenk, T&E Farm Group; Historian, Blake Barley, Mountaineers
Master of Livestock — Completes at least four different livestock species projects — Eden Brooks, Owen Mead
Certificate Project Awards — Spend two years working on and finishing a project — Goat: Eden Brooks, Lexa Brown, Marlee Catherman, Kindle Catherman; Market Swine: Trentyn Baker, Charla Zaidi, Owen Mead; Sheep: Trentyn Baker, Leah Bieser, Dean Bieser, Mary Bieser; Rabbit — Owen Mead; Cooking: Benjamin Clark; Fossils: Benjamin Clark; Horse: Cassidy Mitchell; Tie Dye: Cassidy Mitchell
Medal Level Project Awards — Four plus years in project — Market Swine: Blake Barley; Cooking: Blake Barley; Goat: Parker Lee; Beef: Kaycie Shenk; Rabbit: Alexis Shenk, Kaycie Shenk, Eden Brooks; Livestock Judging: Alexis Shenk; Horse: Savanna Wilkinson; Fishing: Blake Barley; Poultry: Alexis Shenk, Eden Brooks; Cat: Calyssa Hurler; Craft: Maverick Graves
Clover Awards — Green, Level 1: Aydriannah Outman, Trentyn Baker, Jeremiah Doan, Averie Cummings, Ashlynn Watkins, Jacob Ackley, Bently Lee, Benjamin Clark, Drayden Dean; White, Level 2: Blake Barley, Brent Watkins, Charla Zaidi, Dean Bieser, Leah Bieser, Mary Bieser, Kindle Catherman, Dylan Mulhern, Cassidy Mitchell; Bronze, Level 3: Maverick Graves, Makalah Graves, Parker Lee, Savanna Wilkinson, Skye Lush; Silver, Level 4: Calyssa Hurler, Owen Mead
Graduating 4-H Members — Alexis Banik, Hare Raisers; Lexa Brown, Clever Clovers; Owen Hartranft, Liberty Community; David Hemling, Liberty Community; Camryn Moyer, Liberty Community; Megan Shutes, Brookfield Pioneers; Joseph Spencer, This-N-That; Audrey Starkweather, Mountaineers
Educational Achievement Awards — Alexis Banik, Carmyn Moyer, Megan Shutes, Lexa BrownFor additional award recipients and photos, see the full article at www.tiogapublishing.com.