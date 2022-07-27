WELLSBORO — Recently, the Tioga County Penn State Extension office has relocated to a new building. The Extension Office is now located in the historic Sheriff’s House beside the courthouse along with the Wellsboro Area Chambers of Commerce, the Wellsboro Foundation and Wellsboro GROW.
Since the Extension Office is operated through the state, the county provides housing for the organization.
“Space is at a premium at the courthouse,” said Assistant Chief Clerk Marc Rice. “We needed space for some new voting equipment so we reached out to the state and there was space in the old sheriff’s house for the Extension Office.”
This location change also provides the Extension Office with the opportunity to be out in the public eye and easily accessible.
“The Extension Office was interested in this space because they’re more visible to the public and don’t have to worry about security,” said Rice. “Standard maintenance is being done to give that space the professional atmosphere they need.”
The renovations to the new space will create an inviting atmosphere for those looking to visit the Extension Office. Craig Williams is a dairy team educator for Penn State Extension and has been involved with the program for over 30 years.
“We’re currently under construction.” said Williams. “Once everything is ready we’ll be fully moved into our new location.”
Along with their new location, the Extension Office will have a new 4-H Agent starting on Aug. 1.
“We’re excited to have our new 4-H agent.” said Williams. “They’re hired by the state so all that information will be announced to the public soon.”
The Extension Office hopes to do a Community Ag open house in the fall to share their new location with the public and welcome their new 4-H agent. More information about the Tioga County 4-H program can be found on the Tioga County 4-H Facebook page.