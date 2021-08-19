MANSFIELD — Krys Knecht, humane officer for Tioga County, attended the council meeting here Aug. 11 with questions about enforcement of animal ordinances in the borough.
“My question is who enforces your ordinances that are in place? I am being advised of them, but no one knows who actually enforces them. I worked this case for a year,” she said, referring to an animal feces complaint that was brought by a Mansfield resident at the same meeting.
“We totaled over 40 dogs we removed from this home,” she added.
Borough manager Chris McGann said he is the code enforcement officer.
According to McGann, he begins by writing a letter to property owner, then they have a certain amount of time to address the complaint. But he has no authority to write a citation.
Mansfield chief of police Merle Garrison said he had written “quite a few” citations for the violation in question.
“Where it gets difficult is, we can write all the citations we want, but if that person pays them, but doesn’t fix the problem, there isn’t much else we can do,” he said.
McGann referred to a separate issue involving a landlord that just kept piling up trash outside the residence.
In that case, the landlord had trouble evicting the tenant.
Knecht responded that often the residents just “don’t answer the door.”
“They will literally sit there and watch TV. I could not get access to the house. I reached out to the owner on Facebook. In March 2020 he surrendered 20 dogs. He brought them to the front porch. I could not get a warrant at that time even though I could smell everything,” she said.
The last time, it was during eviction proceedings by the landlord.
“We removed 12 dogs, 11 alive and one deceased,” she said.
Knecht said she is “always willing to help people, especially in hoarding situations. He gave me 22 dogs on the verbal agreement he would get the female spayed. Then COVID hit and all vets ceased spay and neuter procedures. I would make an appointment and he wouldn’t show up,” Knecht said.
About the Extension Street property, Knecht said the house now is
vacated, and there is nothing in there besides the tenant’s personal items.
“The landlord said he (the tenant) would be there tomorrow to clean up the place. I don’t know if he will do it or not. He owes her (the landlord) a significant amount of money. They are planning on cleaning the place up and putting it on the market,” she said.
Knecht said she doesn’t get paid to do what she does. “I am completely volunteer. Donations are always appreciated. That is the only way I operate,” she said, adding that she no longer has liability insurance due to inability to pay the premiums.
“It’s hurting our (police) officers, especially state police. They don’t have anywhere to take the dogs. I own a farm out in Mainesburg, and I house and find placement for the dogs around the state,” she said.
When she went to the commissioners for financial help from the county, they “shot us completely down,” she said.
When asked by council president Bob Strohecker if there was anything they could do she said “a recommendation would maybe help. The commissioners just kind of shrugged it off.”
Knecht said she answers to district attorney Krista Deats.