After exceeding 2021’s goal of $68,000 in fundraisers and donations, the Tioga County Relay for Life planning committee plans to beat 2022’s goal as well.
Tioga County’s 2022 Relay for Life will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 3 to 9 p.m. on The Green in downtown Wellsboro. All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.
The American Cancer Society is the number one non-government funder of cancer research, helping to diminish the mortality rate by 1% each year.
Tioga County’s chair members are Ron Butler, Jenn Sporer and Coleen Evert.
“This year, our goal is to reach $75,000,” said Butler. “So many small businesses in our local communities always step up. We have great support from them and are extremely appreciative. Having our hometown state Representative, Matt Baker as a sponsor increases our reachability, as well.”
Butler has 20-plus years of advocating for the American Cancer Society. He started as a volunteer for Mansfield’s Relay for Life, previously held at the university.
“It’s personal for me,” said Butler, “I’ve lost my oldest and youngest brothers to cancer, as well as aunts, cousins and several friends.”
On Sunday, April 24, the annual kickoff event was held at the Wellsboro Annex. Attendees enjoyed food donated by several local restaurants and a silent auction. Live music was performed by Joe Callahan, Joshua Warren and Brandon Lusk. Luminaries were also available for purchase to honor those affected by cancer.
Local resident, Brenda Hopkins, was there with her family. Currently battling cancer for the third time, she knows all too well the need for ongoing research and subsequent therapies.
“I was first diagnosed with breast cancer, then non-Hodgkins lymphoma. That resulted in a stem cell transplant,” she said. “Now, I have breast cancer again. Even though I am going through this yet again, I am here to support everyone, not just me.”
Her son-in-law, Joe, is one of the guitarists in the band. During a short break, he sat down at Brenda’s table. When asked what his thoughts were about todays event, he said he and his bandmates were happy to help.
“Cancer is not fair for anyone to try to endure,” Callahan said, looking at his mother-in-law, “but for her, you’d never guess what she’s been through – she is so strong.”
Hopkins replied, “God has truly walked with me.”
Sandy Taylor, in remission from leukemia for seven years, summed up Sunday’s event.
“I’ve found a lot of good people in this area and am so thankful to them as well as my friends and people from my church,” Taylor said. “This is a wonderful event for us all.”
To volunteer for Relay or for more information, attend the Tioga County’s Relay for Life meetings held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 29 Charles St., Wellsboro.
You can also check out Relay For Life of Tioga County, PA on Facebook or search for Relay for Life Tioga County PA.
Information on the American Cancer Society is available at www.cancer.org.