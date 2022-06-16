TIOGA — Borough council here gathered to conclude a recessed meeting on Friday, June 10 to finalize plans for the 2022 borough pool season.
Vicki Hyde was hired as pool manager at a rate of $12 per hour. A staff of approximately eight lifeguards were also hired at a starting rate of $8.50 per hour.
Also discussed were needed pool supplies such as first aid items. Council approved $988 for this expense.
“This will do us for several years,” said council president Steve Hazlett.
Assistant pool manager Deb Relaford reported that there is almost $3,000 in pool profits from last year in the pool fund.
The pool has been chlorinated and has passed the necessary chemical tests.
Hours will be Saturday and Sunday from 1.–5 p.m. and weekdays from noon–4 p.m. and 6.–8 p.m.