WHITNEYVILLE—Jana Butler, 12, won the PA Preferred Baking Contest for youth at the Tioga County Fair.
The win earns her the right to take part in the competition at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show in Harrisburg in January 2024. She won with her peanut butter-filled cookies rolled in maple walnuts.
Jana is the daughter of Jody and Jennifer Butler of Tioga. She is a member of the Mountaineers 4-H Club. Jana said her baking is inspired by her maternal grandmother, Sandy Van Dusen Johnson, also of Tioga.
The goal of the contest is to encourage young people throughout Pennsylvania to participate in Pennsylvania’s agriculture fairs by showcasing Pennsylvania-grown-and-produced products in their contest entries. Participants must be an individual, amateur baker from ages eight to 18 and a Pennsylvania resident. Jana’s family’s farm at Tioga is Butler Family Maple.