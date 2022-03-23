TIOGA — The last active Grange in Tioga County is in danger of closing if more members and volunteers don’t step up.
Grange #241 on West Wellsboro Street in the heart of Tioga borough was founded in 1874 and houses the historic roller skating rink enjoyed by generations.
“I want to explain to the community that everyone needs to be a part of the Grange,” said Grange President Ryan Beltz. “Everyone loves to take their kids to the roller rink – without the Grange, there’s no rink.”
There are currently nine members of the Grange, with 13 being required by the bylaws.
“If we don’t make 13 members, the state association could shut us down,” said Beltz.
A meeting will be held on March 28 at 6 p.m. at the Grange to explain the Grange’s needs and mission and to enlist needed volunteers.
In true Grange fashion, the institution serves the community, doing more than just providing the roller rink. They host birthday parties for a reasonable fee and provide a gathering space for community groups in the fully equipped second-floor meeting rooms. The Grange does not charge a fee for community groups.
Michelle Bousquet moved to Tioga in 2001 and became involved after bringing her kids to the Grange to skate. She is a current Grange member and organizer. Bousquet praises a Grange organizer who was instrumental in keeping the Grange alive in recent years.
“Deb Enderle Clark got grants within the last five years that paid for the redoing the rink, the siding, windows and the roof. She rallied everyone together to save the Grange,” said Bousquet.
Grange member Greta Foster grew up at the rink; her father was a Grange volunteer. Today, Foster schedules birthday parties and volunteers and cleans “quite a bit.”
“My friend brought me there to go skating and we started helping Francis (Murphy) because he was getting older,” said Foster.
Murphy was a Grange member who ran the roller rink for decades.
“It was his life,” said Bousquet. “He never married or had children. He was here all the time, he ran it for almost singlehandedly for eons.”
Memorabilia spanning decades of roller skating has been preserved at the rink, including a case dedicated to Murphy’s legacy.
Foster has two children, age 11 and 8, who began attending the roller rink at age 3.
“Some kids come both nights – the parents feel safe dropping them off,” said Foster. “Everyone in this community likes the rink. It’s something for the kids to do. But it takes a village to run this place. If you love the rink, you should be involved.”
There are three adult supervisors per skate session and two or three “skate kids” who volunteer to lead games and help younger kids. The rink is open 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights from mid-October to late April and draws between 25-60 kids. Pre-COVID-19, attendance numbered approximately 80 young people per night.
Volunteers are needed for upkeep and maintenance, fundraising, grant writing, and cleaning. There is a nominal fee for becoming a Grange member and members are expected to contribute a minimal amount of time each month to assist the Grange.
Volunteers need state clearances. Grange members also receive one free party per year.
State Grange President Wayne Campbell install new officers at the March 28 meeting and explain the benefits of Grange membership.
Beltz grew up in Tioga and has fond memories of the roller rink and the Grange.“It was always fun – there weren’t that many places to go,” he said. “If we lose the Grange we lose the roller rink. It can’t just be a couple of people – we need a team.”
“This focuses on kids,” said Bousquet. “It keeps them focused and gives them something to do to keep them out of trouble.”
“We’re learning how to do this and how to keep this going,” said Foster. “Learn with us.”