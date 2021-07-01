Thanks to a local man, the lion in Evergreen Cemetery, Tioga, is sporting a new coat of paint.
In late May, Tioga resident Fred Buck and Dylan Padgett, a school-to-work employee at Buck’s auto body shop. stripped old paint from the lion, primed and repainted it in a metallic bronze.
Although the pair contributed the labor, it was a community project, Buck said.
Paula Hall at Hall’s Lumber donated primer and sand for the project. O’Reilly Auto Parts in Williamsport provided the automotive paint at no cost.
The project had been in the works for some time. Buck, who has been a painter since age nine, saw a Facebook post in May 2020 about the lion last fall. The yellow lion, with its brown mane, was chipped and flaking. His fierceness was absent, so Buck volunteered to return him to glory.
He got involved because the cemetery is where his mother and grandparents are buried. The lifelong Tioga resident also knew he had the skills needed.
“I was feeling generous that day so I commented if you guys can get it to my body shop, I’ll restore it for free,” Buck said.
That’s where the challenge began. After the lion was stolen from the cemetery in November 1996, it was permanently bolted to a rock at the cemetery.
Undeterred, Buck, who also owns a gas well roustabout company, then took his sandblasting and painting equipment to the lion. The first task was removing seven to eight layers of old paint, Buck said.
“To give you an idea how much paint was on it, normally when we sandblast something that size, it will normally clean off to bare steel in an hour,” Buck said.”It’s fairly quick. It took me five or six hours to remove it all. There was a lot there.”
Their work wasn’t finished.
To ensure the lion wouldn’t flash rust in the humid weather, Buck and Padgett had to apply epoxy primer to the statue the same day, followed by the bronze automotive paint. The additional two hours of work took them to nearly dark.
“The hardest part, because it was bolted to the ground, was getting under it to get into nooks and crannies without paint running everywhere,” Buck said.
Not only is the repainted statue beautiful, details covered by layers of paint have been revealed and the project was completed at no cost to the cemetery association.
“With the sand and primer and paint and my wages to my guy, we probably would have had $1,000-$1,200 invested in the project. if had to buy it all. Luckily, everything was donated,” Buck said.