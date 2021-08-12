The annual Tioga Old Home Days will return to the full event this coming Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 19-22, in the borough.
Valerie Stickler, coordinator and committee member, said the borough held a “scaled back event” in 2020 due to the pandemic. Some events were held while others were not.
This year, though, it will all be there plus a few new events.
Old Home Days is an event that, like a reunion, draws people back to Tioga, Stickler said.
“A lot of people arrange their family reunions, class reunions around this event,” she said. “Most events are in the park between the swimming pool and fire department. There is no admission.”
New this year is the Farmer’s Market, held every Saturday on Tioga’s Main Street. It’s been growing every week and should have a variety of vendors and goods available.
Also new is an open swim/dance at the Tioga pool on Aug. 19 for teens in seventh through 12th grade.
“We wanted to do something special for the teens this year since they haven’t had a dance at the school for a year and a half,” Stickler said.
The swim and dance is 7-10 p.m. and there is a $5 fee.
Also returning is the Saturday afternoon parade, “definitely a highlight,” sid Stickler, and the fireworks show.
“The fireworks are always phenomenal. Jim Farr and his group always do a great job for us,” she said.
There will be vendors, concessions, live music, a fun run and 5K, three-on-three basketball and cornhole tournaments, a classic car show and inflatables provided by Scenic View Campground. Wristbands for the inflatables are $5 per night. The grounds open at 6 p.m. and the event concludes with a community worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Parade entries are still being accepted.
For more information, a full schedule of events or to enter a parade unit, visit www.tiogaoldhomeday.com or search for “Tioga Old Home Day” on Facebook.Schedule
Thursday, Aug. 19
4:45 p.m. — Pet parade line-up at 23 South Main St.
5 p.m. — Register for 3-on-3 basketball tournament
6 p.m. — Tournament starts, Firemen’s Beer Tent opens, inflatables open
7-10 p.m. — Teen Swim/Dance
Friday, Aug. 20
6 p.m. — Kid’s Fun Run and Obstacle course on North Main St, singles cornhole tournament begins, Firemen’s Beer Tent opens, inflatables open
7-11 p.m. — Live music by Harold Benjamin and the Country Boys
Saturday, Aug. 21
8 a.m. — Pick up bib for 5K at fire hall, register at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Tioga/Tiogaoldhomeday5k
9 a.m. — Start of 5K
10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Farmers Market on Main Street
11 a.m. — Chicken barbecue on Main Street
1 p.m. — Doubles cornhole tournament begins
2 p.m. — Classic Car Show drive in
3:30 p.m. — Parade Line Up on South Main near the dam
5 p.m. — Parade
6 p.m. — Firemen’s Beer Tent opens, inflatables open
7 p.m. — Live auction, music at the fire hall
Dusk — Fireworks
Sunday, Aug. 22
10 a.m. — Community Worship Service with Pastor Harry Colegrove