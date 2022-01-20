TIOGA — The borough will remain without a 2022 budget until the regular monthly meeting scheduled for Monday, Feb. 7.
The borough has been trying to adopt its budget since Nov. 1, 2021. At that meeting, a proposed budget contained mathematical errors prompting the council to send it back for correction and a plan to approve the budget Nov. 22 to advertise it for the required 10 days.
The council then failed to have a quorum of four members at the next four scheduled meetings. At the reorganizational meeting on Jan. 3, all seven members were present.
This time, said council President Bill Preston, the scheduled advertisement was posted a day later than expected, giving the borough only nine of the 10 required days of posting the budget by the reconvened Jan. 13 council meeting.
The tension between borough officials is evident. Preston told members that a screen where police watch videos will be moved from the secretary’s office to prevent unauthorized persons from accessing that area. The screen will be relocated to the other side of the wall, allowing authorities to review videos if needed.
Mayor David Brown said he is allowed to be in the secretary’s area and watch the videos because he is “chief of police.”
Preston said police and Brown will still have access to the camera, but will now watch the videos from another area.
“We’ve got policies. I’m sorry, you are not god,” Preston said after Brown again said he is the police chief.
Borough solicitor Jeffrey Loomis noted that Brown, as mayor, is responsible for overseeing the borough’s police department.
Robert Wertz attempted to resign as code enforcement officer, noting that he fears for his family’s safety following posts from the mayor’s Facebook page. A motion to accept his resignation died for lack of a second.
“C’mon guys. Just accept it,” said Wertz.
Then the council and mayor debated whether Wertz, who accepts $1 to serve as code enforcement officer, was paid or gifted through council’s decision to give him four $500 gift cards. Preston noted that the borough gave him gift cards the preceding year and Loomis said it is a gratuity.
The sticking point for Brown appeared to be fees attached to the gift cards.
Council also voted to appoint Wertz to the position of vice president, as he had been appointed to fill all positions held by his predecessor LuAnn Wheeler. Al Brooks opposed the appointment.
The borough also took action to revise its lease with its upstairs tenant. Because of the pandemic, the tenant’s electric was turned off. To prevent pipes from freezing and damaging the building, the borough is directing heat from the office upstairs.
The plan, said Preston, is to put electric in the borough’s name and charge a “reasonable” addition to the monthly rent. The borough already has the gas for the entire building in its name.
Brooks objected to having the rental agreement revised by Loomis without a final review by council. Loomis said council can prohibit high energy-use devices such as space heaters and said that council has the right to review the contract before it is signed.