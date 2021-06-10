Tioga Publishing Co.’s family of newspapers received 11 Professional Keystone Press Awards across its family of three weekly newspapers.
The Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, which hosts the Keystone Awards, received close to 2,600 entries from 117 news organizations. Journalists in New York judged the entries in 54 regular categories and 11 specialty categories in seven circulation and four broadcast divisions.
All three Tioga Publishing newspapers compete in the division of weekly newspapers with less than 6,000 circulation.
Reporters and their awards are:
- Nicholas Coyle (Gazette) — Honorable mentions for Sports Enterprise reporting with “The art of” series and also for Sports Feature Photo with his photo of Cowanesque Valley student Paisley Nudd serving the first ball of the 2020 tennis season.
- Chris Espenshade (Gazette) — Second place for Sports/Outdoor Column for Game Trail Tioga’s “Bears are awake and hungry,” “Marxism is alive in the Sound” and “Desire to hunt tests limits.”
- Natalie Kennedy (Gazette) — Second place for Ongoing News Coverage with her coverage on the poultry controversy in Wellsboro, honorable mention for News Feature Story with “Retailers make difficult choices.”
- Kennedy and Tim McBride (Gazette/Free Press) — First place for Special Section with the 2020 Ag Expo, published Aug. 27, 2020.
- Halie Kines (Leader) — Honorable mentions for Ongoing News Coverage for her coverage on the murder of Joshua Ramos and for Feature Photo taken during a parade held for the residents of Sweden Valley Manor during quarantine.
- Kelly Stemcosky Gazette(/Free Press) — Second place for News Feature Story for “It’s the Great Pumpkin: Blossburg man breaks personal record with 1,204-pound pumpkin,” second place for Personality Profile for “Fellow veterans, animals help Wellsboro vet cope with PTSD, brain injury” and honorable mention for Headline Writing for “Secret Santa: Knoxville reveal is Nov 21,” “COVID Claus: Santa taking virtual visits this year” and “Cathead Christmas is purrrfect fun.”