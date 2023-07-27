Tioga Publishing Co., publisher of the Wellsboro/Mansfield Gazette, Free Press-Courier and Dollar Savers, is moving to a new office on Aug. 4.
The current location at 25 East Avenue, Wellsboro, our home for 49 years, has been sold. We are moving our award-winning, multi-modal news team to our new office at 3006 Princeton Ave., Wellsboro.
The last business day at our current location is Thursday, Aug. 3. The office will be closed Friday, Aug. 4, to allow our staff to pack and relocate furniture and equipment at the new office building. We will reopen for regular business in our new office on Monday, Aug. 7.
On Friday, our sales reps and classifieds department will still remain available to serve you. To place an advertisement in the paper or Dollar Saver, call 717-579-8690 or email jbutters@tiogapublishing.com. You can call 814-274-8044 or email pleclassified@tiogapublishing.com to place a classified or legal advertisement.
In addition, we will have new phone numbers. The main line, 570-724-2287, will continue to ring into the front desk and callers can choose to be directed to one of our other offices department.
Or you can directly call one of the other new numbers:
- 570-724-6943 — Editor’s Desk
- 570-724-6944 — News Room
- 570-724-3978 — Printing and Mail Services
The fax line, 570-724-2278, will be discontinued. The few customers who use the fax line will be redirected to other methods of contacting this office, including email. Those addresses are:
- Press releases and suggestions for news articles — news@tiogapublishing.com
- Printing — tpcads@tiogapublishing.com
- Classifieds — pledclassified@tiogapublishing.com
- Advertising — jbutters@tiogapublishing.com