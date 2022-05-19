Tioga Publishing Co.’s family of newspapers received six Professional Keystone Press Awards across its three weekly newspapers.
The Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, which hosts the Keystone Awards, received more than 2,500 entries from 110 news organizations. Journalists in Virginia judged the entries in seven circulation and four broadcast divisions. All three Tioga Publishing newspapers compete in the division of weekly newspapers with less than 6,000 circulation.
Awards will be presented during the Keystone Media Awards Brunch on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Harrisburg.
Reporters and their awards are:
- Nicholas Coyle (Gazette/Free Press) — First place in Sports Feature for “Former MU coach Gilbert to coach in Super Bowl.”
- David Orlowski (Potter Leader) — First place for Sports/Outdoor Column for Backwoods Extreme’s “Untold humor found in being outdoors,” “Stream-side encounter leaves impression” and “There’s a roar in mountains of Pennsylvania Wilds.”
- Natalie Kennedy (Gazette) — Honorable mention in Feature Story for “Eye Fight for Eli: Parents discover eye disease from photograph” and second place in News Page Design of the Gazette front page.
- Kelly Stemcosky Gazette(/Free Press) — Second place in Ongoing News Coverage for her coverage of financial discrepancies in Tioga Borough and second place in Business or Consumer Story for her article “Rustic Event Rentals repurposes, reuses to create customized ambiance.”