Zoning was under discussion at the Sept. 5 meeting of Tioga borough council.
Council agreed to start the process to rezone the parking lots on Berry Street that abut Tyoga Container. The lots are currently zoned residential, as houses previously occupied the lots.
Council agreed to initiate a discussion with Tyoga Container management before rezoning.
Also at issue was a three-year pause in rental inspections. Building Inspector Laura Clarson has begun to inform landlords that inspections must resume.
Council member Alan Brooks advised against creating any friction with landlords or tenants.
“All of us, especially those on the ordinance committee, have to follow the Constitution,” Brooks said. “We don’t go on anyone’s property without permission.”
Clarson said that she is following what is outlined in the borough code book. She recently sent a letter to landlords stating that she is required to and must inspect their properties.
“I don’t care what’s in the code book,” said Brooks. “We always ask permission.”
Clarson submitted the letter she has sent to council for their review and Brooks agreed that the language was appropriate. Council and Clarson also agreed that she can inspect any properties for which permission has been given and fees have been paid.
Council also agreed to inquire of their solicitor the guidelines for obtaining entrance to a property if the tenant or landlord does not give permission to enter.
Council has hired Chris Lantz, Esq. as the new borough solicitor.
Borough secretary/treasurer Shenelle Brockway reported that she has discovered a capital contingency fund that was opened in 2008 and has remain untouched since then.
“It was taken out of the general fund as a safety net,” she said.
Brockway said that council has the option of putting this money into an 18-month CD that would generate 4.5% interest. The interest would increase from $80 per year to $1,800. Council voted to move the money.
Brockway also reported that she is “trying to get this office organized” and submitted a list of needed supplies, which was approved.
Council president Deb Relaford proposed instituting a Junior Council Person program, which was rejected by council.“Not yet,” said one member. Another said, “You want to bring a kid in here? We’re still trying to figure things out ourselves.”
Also on the agenda was the borough-wide trick or treat Halloween celebration. It was determined that council will actively seek the pubic’s opinion on whether to have trick or treating on Tuesday, Oct. 31 or on the preceding weekend. Residents with opinions about Halloween activities are encouraged to contact the borough office.