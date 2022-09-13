TIOGA — Many people can remember exactly where they were when the U.S. was attacked by terrorists on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.
TJ Riley, second assistant chief of Lawrenceville VFD and an airman in the U.S. Air Force, deployed in 2003 to serve in Operation Enduring Freedom, wants to make sure we never forget. Riley spoke about the attacks in front of a packed audience during a remembrance ceremony inside the Tioga VFD on Sunday, Sept. 11.
“In one hour and 17 minutes, a total of 2,996 people died and 25,000 were injured, involving individuals from 90 countries,” said Riley. “Think about that. And of the 2,996 that died, 343 of those people were members of the Fire Department of New York.”
Riley also said that educating youths as well as individuals who aren’t familiar with 9/11 is crucial and that education starts with those that do remember sharing their memories. He encouraged the younger generations to ask an older individual that has firsthand recollection.
“Many of us have a story about where we were on that day, how we felt, and what we’ve learned,” said Riley. “Everyone’s story is different, because people were in different places, doing different things. There is so much you can learn about 9/11 by simply asking them to share it with you. Just ask.”
With representatives from Elkland, Millerton, Lawrenceville, Morris and Knoxville emergency departments, the policeman’s prayer, EMS prayer and fireman’s prayer were read aloud to a somber crowd with heads bowed.
Northern Tioga School District’s band played music directed by Williamson Jr./Sr. High School band director Eric Lavelle. Tioga’s Boy Scout Troop 2062 attended, and Tioga’s Pastor Neff offered words of prayer.
Neff also played Alan Jackson’s song “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turnin’).” Many sang along, while others wept.
Tioga’s American Legion served as color guard, and provided a gun salute in honor of those who died. Nearby, a trumpet player performed Taps.
The ceremony concluded with the lighting of lanterns. Many people milled about the parking lot, in the spirit of reflection.
As lanterns lifted upwards into the sky, Timothy Swan, an Elkland fireman and member of the Tioga county fireman’s guard, played the song “Amazing Grace” on his bagpipes.
“9/11 definitely isn’t talked about enough,” said Riley. “It’s a part of history we should never forget.”