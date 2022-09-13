A day of remembrance, reflection at Tioga VFD
TJ Riley spoke at Tioga Volunteer Fire Company’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony. Riley served in Operation Enduring Freedom.

 photo by Marilyn McCann

TIOGA — Many people can remember exactly where they were when the U.S. was attacked by terrorists on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.

TJ Riley, second assistant chief of Lawrenceville VFD and an airman in the U.S. Air Force, deployed in 2003 to serve in Operation Enduring Freedom, wants to make sure we never forget. Riley spoke about the attacks in front of a packed audience during a remembrance ceremony inside the Tioga VFD on Sunday, Sept. 11.

