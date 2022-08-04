BLOSSBURG – The board of education here learned about a new school to work program, “Tioga Works,” proposed by Develop Tioga, Wellsboro.

At the Aug. 1 meeting, Kristen Hamilton, executive director of Develop Tioga, and Rebecca Gibboney, director of professional learning for BLAST IU 17, discussed how they plan to use a Pennsylvania Smart grant of $450,000 which was awarded to Develop Tioga in partnership with the IU and all three county school districts.

Tags

Trending Food Videos