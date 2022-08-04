BLOSSBURG – The board of education here learned about a new school to work program, “Tioga Works,” proposed by Develop Tioga, Wellsboro.
At the Aug. 1 meeting, Kristen Hamilton, executive director of Develop Tioga, and Rebecca Gibboney, director of professional learning for BLAST IU 17, discussed how they plan to use a Pennsylvania Smart grant of $450,000 which was awarded to Develop Tioga in partnership with the IU and all three county school districts.
Hamilton said the grant, to be used over two years, will include Southern Tioga, Northern Tioga and Wellsboro school districts.
“There will be ongoing meetings with the school districts, but a key part is expanding that ecosystem, to include employers, community leaders, and other stakeholders. There will be public launch on Oct. 20, so anyone can come to learn more about becoming a work ready community,” Hamilton said.
Gibboney said that the needs of businesses and how to partner with them to enhance the workforce will be the prime focus of Tioga Works.
“We will develop pre-apprenticeship programs of study to include training and credentialling the workforce,” she said.
Among the programs to be initially developed in Southern Tioga are computer science and auto mechanic, Gibboney explained.
“This program is focused on STEM career pathways and computer science. This grant eventually will be carried out through Develop Tioga. An online hub developed by Develop Tioga is part two. We are working on a platform that will work from the ground up that the county could use to look for credentials. Eventually we may be able to offer it to the community. This platform will be the data base. The third piece is bringing together the whole eco system, business partners and school districts coming together. It will be unique to Tioga County but also the students who want to work in other states can also compete statewide and nationwide,” Gibboney said.
Hamilton credited STSD superintendent Sam Rotella with the idea of collaborating with the other districts in the county.
“We are one of four counties in the state that doesn’t have a tech school, and it was Sam and his vision to make the collaboration possible with the other districts to see if they would like to be on board. They all came to the table,” she said.
“Tioga Works will help us move forward as we look to become the first county in Pennsylvania to be a workforce ready county,” she added.
Rotella said he thought the concept of getting all the districts together to see how they can integrate what the businesses are looking for is “really interesting.”
“We now have a CTE teacher in Mansfield and we might be able to partner with Keystone College and Keystone Welding. One of our summer camps was in health careers. Eight kids spent a week going over to the hospital. They took students to the hospital in an ambulance, took them through the system. They did a hands-on experience at the hospital,” he said.
There are fewer than 50 grants being awarded across the state, Rotella said, adding that there will be no overlapping of curriculum among the school districts.
Board member Jim Nobles commented that he “loves the idea of kids coming out of graduation with some sort of certification, using stackable education.”