WELLSBORO — Since the ties and tracks were removed, it appears that little has taken place with the connector trail to the Pine Creek Rail Trail. Looks are deceiving.
Construction of the southern section, running from Charleston Street to Hilboldt Road, is on track to be completed by spring 2024 and is “significantly below” the bid of $3.96 million, said Marc Rice, project manager. Of that amount, $3.3 million is grant funding with the remainder from the county’s Act 13 Impact Fees.
Under overcast skies, the trip along the 1.5-mile section set off on Monday afternoon. Rice pointed out the site where the connector trail to downtown Wellsboro will split from the trail, cross a historic train bridge and travel through the Pinnacle Towers yard. One tree will be removed and replaced with shrubs and trees to create a vegetative screen.
Much of the work has focused on restoring the trestles over the small streams and bringing the former railbed to the grade required by the Americans with Disabilities Act and trail guidelines, which is 5%. Most of the trail is at 2%.
To smooth out the dips and waves, the contractor, H&P Construction, is recycling material from one area to use in another. Excess dirt and fill — about 10,000 cubic yards right now — is being stored at the site of the future trailhead in case it’s needed on the northern section.
The goal is to create a 10-foot corridor for pedestrians and cyclists, plus two-foot shoulders on each side. The surface will be trail surface aggregate like that on the Pine Creek Rail Trail, with paved areas as users approach each road crossing.
Much of the trail is shaded by trees along each side. Only the dead and dying trees — mostly ash — are being removed, said Rice. During a recent afternoon visit, the entire distance had at least partial shade.
The work crews are stationed at the three bridges currently undergoing rehabilitation. The structures — each one at least 100 years old — are showing their age. The top layer of concrete was pitted and worn, some of the creosote-soaked timbers spongy with wet rot, even a separation from the abutments.
Each bridge is slightly different in appearance and structure from the others. Every effort is made to retain as much of the original material as is practical and useful.
At the current state of rehab, the flooring is open showing the vegetation, water and rocks below through the steel and concrete structure.
The goal, Rice said, is to retain the original character of each crossing, creating a unique trail for users. The steel structures with their century-old patina are staying intact. The crumbling concrete has been removed and new forms in the same shape are waiting to be poured. The spans will be removed, then replaced before a new bridge surface is added.
One bridge had large square-cut rock, which will be replaced to retain the railroad history.
Workers retrieved two mile marker posts along the way, which will be rehabbed and used in a location that should be safer from graffiti artists.
In another area, workers discovered a bridge that had no purpose. Perhaps it was used as a cattle crossing beneath the train tracks. Or maybe it carried excess water, although there seemed to be no water source.
Nonetheless, the area was filled in with rock, although the concrete structure is still visible. A pipe is in place in case water appears.
The area should be completed in spring 2024 and, depending on the contractor, could open while the trailhead is under construction. The northern section will be simpler, being mostly on grade with just one bridge crossing, Rice said. It is expected to go to bid as construction concludes on the southern section.
The entire trail is expected to open in 2025. Once completed, ownership will be conveyed to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.