MANSFIELD — A travel plaza is coming soon to Richmond Township according to township officials.
Richmond Township secretary Mary House said that the township has already approved the project for Onvo, headquartered in Dickson City near Scranton, on condition they get all their permits submitted and approved by state agencies.
The plaza will be located in the former Great American Oilfield headquarters at 1904 South Main Street just off the bypass across from Blaise Alexander Ford.
The site near Mansfield is scheduled for a 2022 opening, with most construction work starting at the beginning of the new year, according to Onvo Marketing Manager Harman Aulakh.
“The site will serve truck drivers, commuters, and locals with gas, truck diesel and an 8,000-sqare-foot building which will house a Burger King and an Onvo convenience store. The site will feature truck parking, showers, state of the art Bean to Cup coffee machines, a drive thru for the Burger King and EV chargers,” Aulakh said.
Aulakh said Onvo identified Richmond Township as a good site to place a travel plaza “because we see the potential for growth in the area. We think that the area presents a lot of opportunity for us, and that Onvo is well suited to serve the needs of the travelers, truckers, and residents of the area.”
According to the company website, Onvo was founded in 1988. Onvo—formerly known as Liberty— is a family business with its roots in northeast Pennsylvania, in Tunkhannock.
As of 2020, Onvo owned 32 travel plazas and gas stations, 23 quick-service and full-service restaurants, petroleum distribution and five hotels in Pennsylvania and upstate New York.