WHITNEYVILLE — Tri-Co Connections celebrated the 5,000th member, Jody and Jennifer Butler, on Thursday, July 6. The room was packed, with everyone from Tri-County Electric employees to Congressman Glenn Thompson in attendance. Tri-Co seems to be making steady progress, as they connected their first family, Katie and Dave Taylor, in Coudersport in 2020 and their 2,500th, Dean, Beth and Jarod Kulp, in June 2022.

Opening the celebration, Co-CEO Aaron Young said, “Achieving this remarkable milestone hasn’t been easy, but our team has come together to make it all happen.”

