WHITNEYVILLE — Tri-Co Connections celebrated the 5,000th member, Jody and Jennifer Butler, on Thursday, July 6. The room was packed, with everyone from Tri-County Electric employees to Congressman Glenn Thompson in attendance. Tri-Co seems to be making steady progress, as they connected their first family, Katie and Dave Taylor, in Coudersport in 2020 and their 2,500th, Dean, Beth and Jarod Kulp, in June 2022.
Opening the celebration, Co-CEO Aaron Young said, “Achieving this remarkable milestone hasn’t been easy, but our team has come together to make it all happen.”
Rachel Hauser, co-CEO, added, “We couldn’t do this without partnership, and that’s really what a co-op is.”
Thompson paid homage to the legacy of Tri-County Electric, referring to the moment that the community came together to organize the cooperative and bring electricity to rural Pennsylvania in 1936.
“Thanks to Tri-County Electric, 85 years ago the lights were turned on. That was transformational,” Thompson said. “Rural electric cooperatives are such a force for good. You’re owned by the customer. I’m looking forward to coming back for the 10,000th.”
Commissioner Erick Coolidge introduced Tricia Adams, of Hoffman Family Farm, LLC, to talk about the ways that Tri-Co has helped her family business succeed. She spoke about a smart doorbell app that allows her to receive notifications from anywhere on the farm whenever someone comes to the door.
“Thank you,” Adams said, “for helping our farm bridge gaps in our internet, in our herd and in our community.”
Hauser said she suspects that many companies wouldn’t have taken the risk of investing in rural Pennsylvania.
“Cooperatives don’t pursue things just because there’s a financial return on investment; we want to see a return on our investment in the community,” she said.
“Tri-County in Pennsylvania is way, way ahead of the game,” said Senator Gene Yaw. “I always hold you up as the model example of how to bring broadband into rural communities.”
The 5,000th member, Jenny Butler, is a school teacher who owns a maple syrup operation with her husband.
“Our lack of reliable internet has not only become an economic problem, but an educational, social and safety problem as well,” said Butler. “Prior to the pandemic, no internet was more of a nuisance than anything, but when Covid hit, it turned our world upside down.”
During the shutdown, Butler had to teach her class by parking a trailer on top of a hill just to access her hotspot.
“We could kind of get one bar of service in one window of the house if we held our hotspot just right,” Butler mused, “Until last week, we checked our emails, website and maple orders whenever we went to town. I would throw our laptop into my purse and bring it with us.
“Today is about what Tri-Co is providing to rural Pennsylvanians,” Butler concluded.