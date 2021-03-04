COUDERSPORT & WELLSBORO — Recent expansions and high order demands have Truck-Lite employees working overtime and company leaders urgently hiring, though they’re hitting a wall.
Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA 15) and Representatives Clint Owlett (R-Bradford/Potter/Tioga) and Martin Causer (R-Potter/McKean/Cameron) recently toured Truck-Lite locations in Wellsboro and Coudersport to learn about the company’s 65-year-long history of making heavy-duty forward and signal lighting, mirrors, trailer harnesses and other safety and visibility systems.
“Our focus as a business has always been an advancement of the technology, looking for more ways to improve the products for more reliability and cost effectiveness for our customers,” Greg Certo, Truck-Lite vice president of human resources, said.
Each plant has its own focal point as far as product lines or steps in the manufacturing process, Certo said, but the locations work together.
Wellsboro’s plant opened in 1994 and has about 260 employees that work on printed circuit board assembly, circuit and LED lighting, harnessing and lamp assembly.
Troy Alwine, senior plant manager, said the Wellsboro plant produces around 10,000 different subassemblies each year.
Coudersport’s 80 employees focus on incandescent lighting and manufacturing.
Coudersport’s location made about 12 million parts in 2020, including custom headlamps, LED work and strobe lights, modules, turn/wiper signals and snow plow lights. The plant recently added about 22,000 square feet of warehouse space and upgraded its current building.
2020 was a challenging year for the company, Certo said. Generally it’s a stable work environment, but 2020 was expected to be an “off year,” so management allowed the workforce to get down to one of the lowest points it had been in years.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit.
“Mid-March to mid-July … we did have a lot of employees at all our facilities working a four-day work schedule, and that was primarily due to a significant, additional downturn in the business, below what we had projected because of the COVID virus and what it was doing to the industry,” Certo said.
But the third and fourth quarters lit up “like wildfire”; Certo said they’ve been seeing unprecedented levels of sales revenue.
Keller, Owlett and Causer heard from management about the struggle to fill more than 100 open positions company wide.
Each location is urgently hiring for several different positions between building equipment, maintenance and the warehouse.
“With the way things are going, we kind of anticipate that we’ll probably need more. Our business is very strong right now,” Alwine said.
Experience isn’t always needed. The company is willing to train new hires.
Because of lack of unemployment compensation requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Certo said people aren’t looking for work.
“We certainly understand the logic of enhanced unemployment insurance benefits for individuals to ensure that they have a reasonable source of income … it certainly did not make it easy from the standpoint of being able to attract people away from those nice unemployment insurance checks to come back to work,” Certo said.
Keller said he is looking at policies to “incentivize people to get back to work.”
“Understand that we had a problem last year but the additional unemployment, we don’t want it to be a disincentive, because ... we look at a stimulus as having a check every pay period, but then you have the benefits,” Keller said.
As part of Truck-Lite’s recruitment and commitment to the area, it works closely with local school districts and employs a school to work program, which Owlett commended.
“School to work program is a great opportunity, I’m a firm believer in it. It’s a great opportunity for a student who is finishing up high school that wants to work and get credit for it, and actually make money ... and gain work experience,” Owlett said. “It’s great for the company too, because out of 10 students, not all of them are going to stay, but if you can gain two or three employees and gain them right out of high school, it’s a great program.”
For more information on Truck-Lite and career opportunities, visit www.truck-lite.com/careers.