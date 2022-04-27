Truck-Lite employee Leda Starkweather celebrated her 90th birthday on Wednesday, April 27 in the break room of the Wellsboro plant surrounded by friends and co-workers.
Starkweather has worked in the wire department at Truck-Lite since 1979 and has not missed a day of work in 37 years. She has cut approximately 19,271 miles of wire during her tenure.
Starkweather took her regular 8:10 a.m. break only to find a banner, cake, cards and gifts and well-wishers gathered to wish her a happy birthday. Her shift began at 4 a.m.
Starkweather was born in Stony Fork, is a Wellsboro resident and a Wellsboro High School Class of 1951 graduate.
“My family’s all raised,” Starkweather said. “I like working here, and I would be bored if I didn’t work.”
Starkweather and her late husband had three children. When asked how many grandchildren and great-grandchildren she has, Starkweather said, “Do you really want me to count?’
“I still do all my own housekeeping,” she said.
“She is always here,” Plant Manager Trot Allwine said. “There have been times we work six, seven days a week or 10-hours days. She never misses a day.”
Allwine congratulated Starkweather and said, “Today you can do anything you want.”
“Can I go home?” she asked.
“Except go home,” Allwine said.