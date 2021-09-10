Cherry Flats Road near the intersection of Route 6, Charleston Township, is down to one lane after a pickup truck rolled over around 4:15 p.m. today, Sept. 10.
Early scanner reports indicated one possible injury in the crash. At the scene, the truck was seen on its roof in a ditch near the entrance to the Wellsboro Riding Club on Cherry Flats Road, about half a mile from Route 6.
Traffic is being directed in one lane. Cooper's Towing was requested at the scene, with Wellsboro Fire & Ambulance and state police responding.
The cause of the crash and those involved is unknown. This story will be updated if more details are received.