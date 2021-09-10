Cherry Flats crash

A pickup truck rolled onto its roof on Cherry Flats Road, Charleston Township, today, Sept. 10.

 photo by KELLY STEMCOSKY

Cherry Flats Road near the intersection of Route 6, Charleston Township, is down to one lane after a pickup truck rolled over around 4:15 p.m. today, Sept. 10.

Early scanner reports indicated one possible injury in the crash. At the scene, the truck was seen on its roof in a ditch near the entrance to the Wellsboro Riding Club on Cherry Flats Road, about half a mile from Route 6.

Traffic is being directed in one lane. Cooper's Towing was requested at the scene, with Wellsboro Fire & Ambulance and state police responding. 

The cause of the crash and those involved is unknown. This story will be updated if more details are received.  

