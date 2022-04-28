The Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce reviewed two projects intended to attract more visitors to the area, Comic Con and the Pine Creek Rail Trail Extension.
Julian Stam, owner of Pop’s Culture Shoppe, said interest in the first-time Comic Con is growing. He attended the IthaCon on Monday to promote the event and recruit vendors and attendees.
“The response has been huge,” Stam said. “It is looking like it will be a success and if it is, it looks like a wonderful opportunity to bring people into the town.”
Part of that is due to the guests. Roy Thomas is the successor to Marvel Comics editor Stan Lee and co-creator of Wolverine, Ghost Rider, Morbius, Iron Fist, Red Sonja and others.
The Aug. 13-14 event will cover events in multiple locations: Pop’s, Deane Center, Warehouse Theatre, Central Avenue between Main and Water streets, Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and possibly more. There will be both free and ticketed events, said Stam.
The timing will coincide with the closing of the Tioga County Fair, so organizers hope both events will benefit. Initially, he planned on 600 people attending. Ticket sales began Friday; 50 had been sold as of the Tuesday chamber meeting.
“We’re hoping to fill hotels at a time when normally it starts to slow down,” Stam said.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Stam will have parking at the high school and a shuttle service to the downtown.
He asked chamber members to have the event included in its calendar of annual events. The board agreed.
“This town should explode,” said chamber member Charlie Messina.
Rail-trail extension
Deb Bigley, planning specialist for the Marsh Creek Greenway, said the project has been renamed the Pine Creek Rail Trail Extension as it better explains it.
The design has been updated to be a rail alignment rather than diverging from the train tracks into Wellsboro. Organizers continue to work on a concept to best move people from the trailhead to the downtown.
A capital campaign will begin in June to raise funds and offer naming opportunities for businesses. The county website will soon be updated to include new maps on the Planning Department web page, Bigley said.
Bigley also read a letter from the county, recognzing chamber Executive Director Julie Henry for her work and support of the rail-trail extension.
In other business, chamber members learned:
- The golf ball drop will be held Sept. 10 with live entertainment, kid and family activities and drop of 400 balls. Profits will benefit the Wellsboro Foundation and Tyoga, Inc.
- The STPR will return Sept. 3 and looks to be the biggest in several years, said Chamber Executive Director Julie Henry. The event will be capped at around 90 vehicles, one of the largest in years.
- The chamber Retail and Tourism Committee is looking at bringing back small events, like the wine glass class. The committee is seeking new members and invites interested people to show up at 8:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday in the chamber office.
- Green Free Library Director Leslie Wishard said the Friends plans to hold its annual book sale during Laurel Festival. Most of the books will be in the Gmeiner, but there may be an overflow tent on the lawn.
- Rotary Club member Jim Tutak reported the club has raised $6,500 to date for the Laurel Festival. A testimonial dinner is planned for May 17 to honor retiring emergency room physician Dr. Edgar Wong, who is receiving a Paul Harris Fellowship.