WELLSBORO—The Centennial Celebration Golf Outing at Tyoga Golf Course drew 72 participants on a sunny, hot Labor Day afternoon.
Players on the 18 teams ranged from age 11 to 80-something in the four-person team scramble at the golf course in Delmar Township, Tioga County. Joe Haight, general manager and PGA pro, said the club currently has approximately 120 members.
A Pennsylvania State Senate Citation in observance of the 100th anniversary of the founding of Tyoga Golf Course was presented by Deborah Rudy, field representative for Pennsylvania 23rd District Sen. Gene Yaw. Accepting were Haight and Club President Ron Butler.
Started in 1923, the nine-hole golf course was expanded to 18 holes in 1979. It was known as Tyoga Country Club, until recent years, and now as Tyoga Golf Course.
To start the golf course, a 206-acre property was purchased from the Matson family in the early 1920s, according to historical information provided by the club.
In a Wellsboro Agitator newspaper article dated April 18, 1923, it was announced that “Walter Sowry, a native of England who has been in this country many years and employed as an expert greenskeeper on golf courses and bowling green, has been hired by Tyoga Country Club to build their golf course. He arrived here last Wednesday and expects to have several temporary holes ready for use within the next two weeks. His wife, daughter and son expect to come here next week and they will also be employed by the country club. Mr. Sowry has been employed of late by the Merrimac Valley Country Club at Lawrence, Mass. Mr. Sowry says the course when completed will be one of the ‘sportiest’ in this part of the country and he is enthusiastic over the location.”
The article also indicated that H.G. Young had been elected president of the club at the time. He filled the vacancy caused by the death of Judge S.F. Channell.
A July 4, 1923, article in the Wellsboro Agitator announced: “The Tyoga Country Club was formally opened last Thursday on June 28, 1923 and the affair was the social event of the season. The opening was celebrated with 225 members and their guests enjoying supper and music. The rain prevented the golf and tennis tournament from happening that was planned as part of the program.”
At one time, there was skiing at the golf course during winter months. In a Dec. 27, 1944, article, the Wellsboro Agitator said: “The new ski tow is an innovation this year and is being acclaimed far and wide by the local ski enthusiasts. It was erected by C. Pierce out of materials picked here and there .... The only cost to the skiers is a small one to cover the cost of operation.”
In 1979, the golf course went from 9 to 18 holes, according to course officials, who said, “This course was designed by Edmund Ault, Ltd., and it uses all-natural terrain to create some of the best views in the state.”
Tournament results
Haight said winners in the 2023 centennial golf tournament included:
Singles: first, Fred Kennedy, Hayden Zuchowski, Mike Sedor and Craig Fields; second, Adam Davenport, Jerry Peffer, Jenny Hare and Brock Driebelbies; third, Thomas Rudy, Steve Macensky, Rob Repard and Lewis Zuchowski.
Couples Flight: first, Michael Pettitt, L. Pettitt, Ray Nybeck and Becky Pequignot; second, Michael Mulcahey, Catherine Mulcahey, Gary Tiller and Maggie Tiller.
After golf, participants in the 100th anniversary event gathered for food, music and games on the golf course property.