Delmar Township employees are officially unionized.
The announcement came at the supervisor’s June 6 meeting.
“Everything is finalized,” said union representative Jason White. “It is a fair and equitable contract.”
Township supervisors agreed, reiterating that although it was a ‘hard-fought battle,’ the contract has been unanimously approved.
The supervisors, noting a deficit in the township’s general funds account, approved $50,000 be transferred from Delmar’s impact fee account into the general funds account.
That didn’t take place until after residents questioned the supervisors as to why.
Several queried as to how the deficit occurred; not to mention the legality of moving funds from the impact fee account and placed elsewhere. The supervisors explained that the deficit was created due to the township’s payroll expenses and other invoices requiring payment. As for the legality of the transfer, those in attendance were assured by the supervisors that there were instances where funds could be transferred, as long as they were re-deposited into the impact fee account.
The request for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to perform a speed study at the intersection at Route 287, South Dresser Road and Butler Road was also discussed.
The study is to ascertain the viability of a pedestrian crossing on Route 287, enabling foot traffic to access the Pine Creek Rail Trail once it extends past the Wellsboro Junction. Erecting a stoplight at the crossing is not currently part of the study, but a flashing caution light most likely will be. Most in attendance immediately voiced their concerns over the safety of those wishing to cross Route 287, deeming it “very dangerous.”
Residents are advised that the application of dust oil on several dirt roads will commence on June 13.
Delmar Township’s next meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 5 at 7 p.m.