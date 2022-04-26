The entry fee for adults for the 31st Annual Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament is $20 through this Sunday, May 1 and increases to $25 beginning this coming Monday, May 2. The entry fee for youth under 16 stays at $15.
The two-day tournament, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon Snowmobile Club, is on Saturday, May 14 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 15 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. along a 13-mile stretch of Pine Creek between the Ansonia Bridge on Colton Road in Shippen Township and the Mill Street Bridge in Galeton Borough.
In the past, the club has float-stocked Pine Creek with 250-tagged trout from Galeton to Ansonia prior to the tournament. This year, 25 more trout are being added to bring the number of tagged trout for anglers to pursue to 275.
It’s the luck of the draw that determines what prize an angler wins. After catching one or more tagged fish, the angler brings the trout in “live condition” to the check-in station at the clubhouse on Route 6, and then draws a numbered Ping-Pong ball for each fish caught to see what he or she has won. Up to $14,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded during the tournament. The top cash prize is $1,000. There are also four $500 cash prizes.
In-person registration will be open on Friday, May 13, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as for registration and check-in during tournament hours on Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15.
Visit www.pagrandcanyonsnowmobileclub.com any time to download a registration form or pick one up at a business in the area.
For more information about this tournament, call 717-881-9358.