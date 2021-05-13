Arriving in Mansfield in 1978, Paul Plowcha soon began having an impact on the Mansfield community.
Plowcha and Linda Farrer were named co-recipients of the 2020 Max Colegrove Citizen of the Year Award.
Plowcha began his career at Ingersoll-Rand in New York State but, after being laid off a few years later, returned to school and earned his teaching degree in history. He then taught at North Penn-Mansfield High School until retiring around 2007.
Boy Scouts have always been an organization to which he feels affiliation. His son attained the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in scouting.
“I guess I like the ideals they have and also I like working with the boys,” Plowcha said. “I like seeing them grow. I just enjoy watching them learn different things and becoming more mature.”
Plowcha joined first as an assistant scoutmaster before becoming scoutmaster of the Troop. He returned to serving as assistant scoutmaster and now is chairman of the troop’s decision-making committee.
In addition, Plowcha has also been involved in the Lions Club and American Legion.
He first joined the Lions in Painted Post, but was encouraged by his wife, Charlene, to join the local club. The focus of the Lions service is vision and blindness, however clubs do much more at the local level.
“I just show up and do the stuff that needs to be done when I’m told,” he said.
Those projects have included fundraising and, at one time, serving as the chair of the committee organizing Mansfield’s Halloween parade.
He also served on the recycling program.
COVID ha halted many activities, but the club will probably look to a fundraiser in coming months to begin giving back to the community.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Plowcha became a member of the American Legion after retirement.
“I kind of liked when they set up the veterans park in town,” he said.
As a Legion member, he works to support veterans, driving veterans to medical appointments at the Bath VA when needed.
Plowcha is reluctant to talk about himself, but exhibits a dry wit that others enjoy when working with him. Although his wife, Charlene, died 22 years ago, his speaks proudl of his son.
“He’s done well. As long as he’s done well, I’m fortunate,” he said.