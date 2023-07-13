WELLSBORO — Concerns about service provided to veterans and the impact of the reassessment on local taxpayers were top of mind among those attending the July 11 county commissioner meeting.
James Raich contended that the county Veterans Administration office failed to file his claim related to a cancer diagnosis in a timely manner. The initial Intent to Claim forms were filed, but then it took several months to secure copies of his medical records. Those were presented to the county VA office in March, after which he waited to receive notice of where to get an appointment.
In June, he checked the VA website and learned the claim was never filed. During the entire process, Raich said the county VA staff failed to return multiple phone calls or emails, until he notified the state VA office. His claim was filed the following day, he said.
After a few minutes, Commissioner Erick Coolidge halted Raich, noting that comments about personnel would not be heard in public as the staff was not present to counter the allegations. Coolidge noted that when he took office 28 years ago, the county veterans were receiving $800 a year in VA claims. Today, the office secures more than $3 million for veterans.
“If there is an error or mistake, we will delve into it,” Coolidge said.
Raich noted that his situation is not unique and provided information from other veterans who he said had similar issues with non-response or unfiled claims. Coolidge repeated that the county would look into the matter.
Reassessment
Shawn Clark presented a petition asking the board to stop the county-wide reassessment as it will result in an “unreasonable” tax increase for property owners.
Clark was under the belief that only the county tax millage will be adjusted. The commissioners noted that all taxing entities — the county, school districts, boroughs and townships — will adjust the tax millage so that the total amount of taxes collected in 2024 will be the same as the preceding year.
Clark questioned what would happen in the following years, whether the school districts would be able to raise taxes to any level.
Chief Assessor Josh Zeyn noted that the state has set caps on the amount that counties, municipalities and school districts can raise taxes. Pennsylvania issues the Act 1 Index for school districts, which caps the percentage that school districts can raise the millage each year. Typically, the amount varies from 2-5%.
Zeyn noted that the state also caps the millage that each taxing body can assess on properties. A sixth-class county like Tioga and school district are capped at 25 mills; municipalities vary but most in this area are around 14 mills. Right now, the county is at 6.5 mills; area school districts are in the 18-19 mill range.
Coolidge commended Clark for taking time to educate himself about the process. He noted that the goal is to have fair and equitable property values. Some residents are underpaying while others are overpaying.
The commissioners also plan to establish a system where reassessments would occur every five to six years.