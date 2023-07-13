WELLSBORO — Concerns about service provided to veterans and the impact of the reassessment on local taxpayers were top of mind among those attending the July 11 county commissioner meeting.

James Raich contended that the county Veterans Administration office failed to file his claim related to a cancer diagnosis in a timely manner. The initial Intent to Claim forms were filed, but then it took several months to secure copies of his medical records. Those were presented to the county VA office in March, after which he waited to receive notice of where to get an appointment.

