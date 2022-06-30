Things are looking up for pups, as well as for other pets.
Grand Canyon Veterinary Hospital of Wellsboro held an open house for their new veterinary surgery center on June 25. The new surgery center is located at 11765 Route 6, Wellsboro, across from Weis Markets.
Dr. Kristine Shaw and her staff welcomed more than 300 people to the event.
Guests were treated to many exciting activities including games, a scavenger hunt, gift basket giveaways and a tour of the facilities. Food was provided by the Native Bagel and Fox’s Pizza.
The Laurel Mountain K-9 Search and Rescue Unit from Tioga County gave demonstrations and KC101 provided music.
“The open house has been going great,” said Shaw. “We have had such a wonderful turnout, and everyone has expressed how happy they are to see the place all fixed up and getting a second lease on life. It’s been lovely to see so many people here that helped make this possible. We’ve received so much love from the community.”
When asked what she thought of the new facility, Shannon Sarosky of Wellsboro said, “I think it’s really amazing what Dr. Shaw and her staff have brought to our community. I worked here under Animal Care Sanctuary until March of 2021, so I was wondering what would become of this property when it closed. I was just so grateful that Dr. Shaw bought the property, and I knew that it would be turned into something no one could have imagined. The things she has done with the dog park and the farmhouse are just incredible. I am just so grateful for her and for what she has done here.”
“I think it’s amazing what [Dr. Shaw and her staff] have done,” Donna Emmick said. “It’s a great event and it’s a lot of fun. This has been a fantastic opportunity for people to get together and bring their pets to enjoy this facility.”
Shaw said that this new facility will make veterinary services better by “giving us the space we need to do more surgeries.”
The white farmhouse on the property of the new facility will be used as a dog-friendly Airbnb rental, however Shaw said that the farmhouse may provide veterinary service in the future.
When asked if there was anything else she wanted people to know about the surgery center, Shaw said, “There is no membership or payment required to use the dog park. It is open to the community.”
Shaw and her staff will continue to provide veterinary services and some surgeries at 23 Water St., Wellsboro, but now Grand Canyon Veterinary Hospital’s additional location will allow them to complete even more surgeries.