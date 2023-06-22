WELLSBORO — Dozens of American flags deemed no longer serviceable were retired in a proper ceremony on Flag Day at Wellsboro VFW Post 4907.

“Today we honor a symbol of American freedom of the United States of America,” VFW Post 4907 Commander Levi Gardner said at the start of the June 14 ceremony, attended by about 50 people, which included VFW and American Legion representatives, local officials, local Scouts and their family members.

