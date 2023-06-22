WELLSBORO — Dozens of American flags deemed no longer serviceable were retired in a proper ceremony on Flag Day at Wellsboro VFW Post 4907.
“Today we honor a symbol of American freedom of the United States of America,” VFW Post 4907 Commander Levi Gardner said at the start of the June 14 ceremony, attended by about 50 people, which included VFW and American Legion representatives, local officials, local Scouts and their family members.
VFW Post 4907 Vice Commander Bob Salerno, who also is chaplain for American Legion District 16, presented the flags to Commander Gardner for inspection to determine that they are no longer serviceable. After the inspection, Commander Gardner said, “The flags are prepared to be retired.”
“These flags are worn and tattered and have served their purpose,” Vietnam Veteran Frank Yungwirth of the VFW said. “They have stood over the graves of our departed comrades, our public buildings, our homes and graves.”
“They are to be replaced by new (flags) at homes, public buildings and we replace them annually at the graves,” Yungwirth said.
The fire was lit by Wellsboro Troop 24 BSA Senior Patrol Leader Levi Root, as the crowd of his fellow Scouts and their family members, representatives of the VFW Post, American Legion Post 84, and others looked on.
“There is no formal ceremony directed at the disposal of flags other than that they be retired with respect and dignity,” Yungwirth said, as the fire crackled. “These flags are deemed no longer serviceable and burning is the acceptable method of disposal.”
County Commissioners Roger C. Bunn and Erick J. Coolidge also attended and spoke briefly. “I’m really pleased to see the young people here, the Scouts,” Coolidge said. He spoke of the importance of the flag and that it be properly retired, and said, “I salute that flag and what it stands for. May God bless this United States of America and may we never lose sight of what that flag stands for.”
Yungwirth spoke of the Scouts as tomorrow’s leaders and said how pleased he is that they took part in and assisted with the ceremony and invited them back next year. The Scouts participating are from Wellsboro BSA Troop 24B (boys), newly forming Troop 24G (girls) and Cub Scout Pack 32, all chartered by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. A visiting Scout, James Royster, from South Carolina, also took part.
“It’s always a somber moment when we do these ceremonies,” Commander Gardner said at the conclusion of the event. Gardner, who served in the Marines, spoke of the sacrifice of the men and women serving in our military and overseas, including 22 American servicemen and women who were injured the previous day in a helicopter crash in Syria.
“If you get a chance on Fridays, wear red for those who are deployed overseas,” he said.