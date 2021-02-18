Rep. Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) issued the following statement in response to Wednesday’s announcement that Victaulic had purchased the former Waupaca foundry in Lawrenceville.
“This is simply outstanding news for our community, our workers and our economy. It is, first and foremost, a recognition of all the great things Tioga County and our region have to offer a top-notch, global manufacturer like Victaulic, including outstanding schools, a strong work ethic and exceptional quality of life.
“I am so humbled to be part of a team of people on the federal, state and local levels who work so well together when it comes to bringing projects like this to fruition. And I’m grateful to the leaders at Victaulic who listened and worked with us to achieve a goal that will benefit both their business and our community.
“Victaulic is a 100-year-old, family-owned company headquartered in Easton that chose to make a significant investment right here in Tioga County…in the midst of a global pandemic. As a community, we should celebrate the opportunities it will bring and the positive ripple effects to come. I am very happy to welcome Victaulic to our community.”
Victaulic is the world’s leading manufacturer of mechanical pipe joining, fire protection and flow control solutions. It announced on Wednesday the purchase of a 220,000-square-foot Waupaca manufacturing plant in Lawrenceville. When operating at full capacity, the facility will increase Victaulic’s foundry production capacity by 70% in the United States and allow for future growth as Victaulic’s business demands increase. The facility, including two foundry molding lines, will also enable Victaulic to produce larger scale products.
According to the company’s announcement, Victaulic anticipates adding approximately 90 new jobs to Tioga County in the near future. It is expected many of the new positions will be filled by local talent from the area’s skilled workforce. New hires will join the current Victaulic team of more than 1,600 Pennsylvania employees and approximately 4,500 people globally.