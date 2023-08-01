The new owner of the Victoria Theatre in Blossburg has big plans for an old space.
Deb Capece is a voice and piano teacher, composer, audio book author and all-around arts enthusiast who purchased the Victoria Theatre in February. She is the author and composer of “Paul the Musical” which was performed at the Deane Center in Wellsboro in 2018 and has a degree in music performance from Kutztown University.
She and her husband Dominic have two children and five grandchildren. They were living in Montgomery County 17 years ago when they first purchased land in Tioga County. They have since moved to the area permanently.
“I knew I needed to have culture nearby,” Capece said. “It was a plus that Wellsboro and Mansfield were just down the road.”
Capece has spruced up the entire theatre with a thorough cleaning, new lighting and a refurbished and restored stage floor. The original mohair seats have been cleaned. The aesthetic is true to the Victoria’s history, which began showing silent movies in 1917.
“The building was here before that, though; the front of the building reads 1909. I think it was rebuilt after a fire. Ultimately, I’m hoping for an early 1960s art deco feel,” Capece said.
An entirely new sound system and projection booth bring the theatre into the present, while an ancient piano is entombed beneath the stage, along with music rolls and the original organ pump.
“We’re going to let that stay right there,” said Capece.
To preserve local history, Capece has set aside space next to the green room to display bound records of movies shown from the 1940s to the 1960s, complete with manager notes (“Snowstorm tonight, not many people came”), old projected parts, posters, silver-coated film reels and silver carbon rods.
Capece is planning on showing movies, as is the Victoria’s tradition, but plans to intersperse them with frequent live performances with talent from “outside the area, talent coming through and locals.”
The theatre hosted its first event on July 22 with Jake’s Rockin’ Country Band. The next live music performance will be on Aug. 26 with the 10-piece jazz and R&B group Diamonds in Jupiter.
“It’s something different,” said Capece. “I think it’s really important that people are exposed to new styles of music. With 207 seats, it’s a really intimate performance space.”
Capace has carved out a green room behind the stage for performers and has also used it as a reception area for audience members, who can sample wine and beer from local producers before and after live performances.
The Victoria Theatre was home for decades to Gina, a monkey belonging to former owners Audrey and Barbara Myers and Mary Boxford. Now the theatre boasts a new animal helper: Maggie Mayhem, the Capece’s extremely friendly Boston terrier, who wears a canine version of a 1940’s usherette costume, complete with hat, to greet customers.
Capece noted that she will also be opening the Victoria to community groups, to dance and voice teachers to use as recital space and to party rentals.
“Come and give us a try,” said Capece. “We’re looking forward to being part of the community.”
For more information, visit the Victoria Theatre’s Facebook page or www.victoriathatreblossburg.com. For more information on Capace’s music visit www.lifewaymusicalproductions.com.