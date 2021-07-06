“Mountain Souls,” the documentary highlighting the simple lifestyle of Robert and Dotty Webber, will be shown at the Victoria Theater, 222 Main St., Blossburg.
The showing is 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15. Admission is by donation, which will be used to help fund a scholarship for young adults interested in a forestry career.
Producer Jeff Swingholm and videographer Mark Polonia spent a year interviewing and crafting together the video. They used vintage photos and videos of the Webbers, pencil drawings and interviews with friends to create a video reflecting the couple’s philosophy that the joy is in the journey of life, not the destinations.
Those who were involved or have seen the video offer positive reviews.
“I honestly didn’t expect the story to be so powerful and moving. You introduced us to two people that fit the definition of what I would call ‘old souls’,” wrote Tom Freeman of Mansfield. ”The story line, the art work and your heartfelt desire to leave a legacy in their name and in their honor evoked an emotion that Is hard to explain.”
Dr. George Durrwachter of Cammal said, “The thought and detail that you have put into this is unbelievable. It is however sad that they will never see this beautiful legacy that they have left us. It will however be an inspiration to those who follow such a simple lifestyle one can live.”
“What an incredible and powerful CD,” said Tom and Deb Finkbiner from the Slate Run Tackle Shop. “You have truly captured the magical life of Bob and Dotty.”
Swingholm is seeking other locations to show the documentary, and also selling it at https://mountainsoulsmovie.com/the-documentary. He hopes that through donations and sales he will be able to fund a scholarship for young adults interested in a forestry career.