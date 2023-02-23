WELLSBORO — Erwin “Butch” Baker, 75, of Wellsboro was the honoree at a “Quilts of Valor” ceremony Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Wellsboro Vet’s Center, home to American Legion Post 84 and VFW Post 4907.
Many of Baker’s family members were present for the ceremony, including his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as his wife, Nancy, siblings and friends.
Toni Bourdette, of Millerton, a member of the Quilts of Valor chapter in Elmira/Corning, N.Y., presented Butch with the quilt, made by Quilits of Valor member Connie Feehan of Big Flats, N.Y., which was patterned with red, white and blue squares alternated with white and beige squares and crisscrossed with beige strips patterned with blue starts and bordered with the same.
Linda Jones, Baker’s daughter nominated her father to receive the honor, which Bourdette said any family member can do as long as the veteran is someone who was honorably discharged.
Baker served in Vietnam after being drafted on July 12, 1967, into the Army’s Combat 18th Engineers Brigade, 299th Combat Engineers at both Fort Hood, Texas and Fort Gordon, Ga.
He was deployed to Vietnam in January of 1968 where he fought for his country until his honorable discharge in July of 1969, with an earned rank of Seargent E.F.
During the TET offensive, Baker pulled a wounded soldier out of a fox hole and got him to a medevac chopper. The two men were reunited in 1989. Baker received an Army Commendation Medal for his actions.
According to Bourdette, Quilts of Valor was founded by a woman in 2003 who had a dream about her nephew, serving in Iraq at the time, who was wrapped in a quilt while in a battle, and it comforted him.
“So she felt it was a sign that she was to create this foundation to “wrap military members touched by war,” Bourdette said.
“Thank you Butch, you were willing to stand up and give your life so could live free. Thank you for your service, sacrifice and commitment and welcome home, Sir,” she added.
She then handed the quilt to the two members of the VFW and American Legion: Billy Hancock, Sgt. of Arms of the American Legion and VFW vice president; and Bob Salerno, Jr. VP the VFW and commander of the American Legion, who then showed the quilt to both Baker and attendees and then wrapped him in it as he stayed seated.
They then saluted him to applause from the crowd.
The emotional ceremony was followed by picture taking and a lunch by the VFW and Legion auxiliary and a cake congratulating Baker made by Weis Market of Wellsboro.