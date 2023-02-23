WELLSBORO — Erwin “Butch” Baker, 75, of Wellsboro was the honoree at a “Quilts of Valor” ceremony Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Wellsboro Vet’s Center, home to American Legion Post 84 and VFW Post 4907.

Many of Baker’s family members were present for the ceremony, including his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as his wife, Nancy, siblings and friends.

